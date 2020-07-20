Facing significant and rising building costs, Faribault’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority moved to pull the plug on efforts to rehabilitate a historic but dilapidated home.
Last year, the HRA purchased the tax-forfeited property at 1116 Second St. NW from Rice County. After considering several options, including potential demolition, the HRA initially opted to fix up the home and then sell it to a low-income family.
The HRA purchased for just over $20,000, but even though it had been in the possession of a the county, it wasn’t able to open up the home for a comprehensive site study until after the purchase agreement was closed.
At 120 years old, the property was known to have suffered significantly from neglect over the years. Architecture and design firm ISG, a frequent partner of the city, was hired to do a comprehensive conditions assessment. The results of the analysis left board members deeply concerned. At its last meeting, the HRA directed staff to again approach ISG as well as another local contractor about conducting a load test, which could help determine the viability of a rehab project.
Both contractors responded that while a load test would not be possible, other means could be used to evaluate concerns raised in the assessment. However, the HRA was hesitant to invest further in the house, fearing that it might cost more to fix up than it’s worth.
HRA member Jonathan Wood said he disagreed with that assessment. Wood, who has experience renovating and flipping houses during the early 2010s, said that based on the report, he believes the house could be rebuilt for $50,000 to $80,000.
Given the value of comparable value of profits in the area, the HRA then could choose to sell the rebuilt house for a solid profit. As an alternative, Wood suggested that the HRA could demolish the home and put a modular home in its place.
Wood went about soliciting bids from several area modular home builders. Based on the bids he’s received, he believes a two bedroom, three bathroom modular home could be purchased for $110,000, with a $40,000 additional cost for installing a foundation.
If the modular home is purchased for that price, the total cost would end up being slightly under $200,000, when taking into account all total costs likely to be incurred. Wood said that would be within the range of comparable properties in the neighborhood, though on the higher end.
He expressed optimism that the final bid might be as much as $30,000 lower, helping to ensure that the HRA comes as close as possible to not losing money on the deal. Even if the city loses a bit of money on the deal, he said it could easily be recouped in the following years.
“It’s good for the neighborhood as a whole,” he said. “Even if there’s a financial loss in the short-term, in the long term the city gets someone paying property taxes, the neighborhood gets a better home, and it creates a sense of pride.”
The rest of the HRA agreed with Wood’s judgement. HRA Member Narren Brown noted that the cost of simply demolishing the home and trying to sell the lot would be even more likely to cause the city to incur a significant loss.
Community Development Director Kim Clausen said that to go along with the home, the HRA would need to invest in new siding and roofing for the garage and a new driveway, which would need to be paved given its location.
Based on the HRA’s direction, Clausen said she will solicit bids for the home’s demolition and a modular home purchase in advance of the next HRA meeting., which is scheduled for Aug. 10.