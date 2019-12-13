The Faribault School Board sees Interim Superintendent Todd Sesker in the district’s future. The question is what the duration of that association should be.
Sesker announced his retirement June 7. Not long after his retirement became effective June 30, the School Board appointed him interim superintendent. At the same meeting in which Sesker was appointed interim superintendent, board member John Bellingham requested the board later revisit the discussion of conducting a search.
The board plans to vote on the details regarding Sesker’s status at its Monday meeting. But before making a final decision, a discussion ensued at the meeting Dec. 9.
Board Chair Jason Engbrecht laid the options before the board to either offer Sesker a contract position or search for a new superintendent.
“Both of those options happen in a number of flavors,” said Engbrecht. “…Todd has expressed that he would like a two-year standard contract for a superintendent, so the board could respond to that in a variety of ways.”
Instead of offering Sesker a standard contract, Engbrecht said the district could offer him an interim contract instead with no financial difference.
Nicole Yochum, the district's human resources director, explained the difference between a standard and interim contract for the board’s clarification.
“With the standard contract, there’s language within it that requires Todd or the board to give a certain number of months for notification that you’ll be going a different route,” said Yochum.
In an interim contract, Yochum said Sesker or the board could notify the other party they’re going a different route in a matter of weeks or days.
Engbrecht presented an alternative route to search for a new superintendent, in which case the board could conduct its own search or hire a search firm.
Yochum said she checked into five well-respect Minnesota search firms and discovered the costs ranged from $8,000 to $30,000, depending on the firm’s level of involvement in the search. Because a superintendent is a specialized position, and school board members don't often have experience in finding and vetting candidates, search firms are typically employed in leading the search. Board members conduct final interviews and make hiring decisions.
Board member Chad Wolff said he has no interest in conducting a search without a professional firm. He also vouched for a two-year contract for Sesker, taking into consideration the timeline of the School Board elections in 2020. If Sesker’s contract ended soon after a year, any new board members would be immediately thrown into helping make a big decision while simultaneously trying to get used to the work of a board member.
Bellingham agreed the board should postpone the search and wait until a strategic plan is set in place. He said he’d feel most comfortable with an interim contract for Sesker.
“It’s important to me we show community we’re doing [the search] correctly and carefully,” he said.
The board plans to begin working on a new strategic plan in the coming weeks.
Board member Courtney Cavellier supported the idea of laying out goals and visions, but would like to start the superintendent search immediately. That way, she said the board could prepare for a transition more proactively instead of waiting for a change to occur.
Board member Carolyn Treadway said she believes community members expect the board to conduct a search, as would be customary in any work environment. On the other hand, she considers Sesker’s leadership valuable in the district at this time.
“I think with some conversations I’ve had with Mr. Sesker, he has some plans that look very promising, and while we hope to get a highly qualified person coming in … I don’t think we have the time to wait for a year or two years to put some plans in action,” said Treadway. “It’s just my personal opinion that the public needs to know that this board is looking at how we can best provide for our students.”
Sesker himself said he’s interested in offering his service to the district, but not because he’s in need of a job. If any members of the board felt unsure about having him as superintendent, he encouraged them to move forward with a search.
As an interim superintendent, Sesker no longer receives Time Responsibility and Incentive pay, which could save the district between $10,000 and $14,000 this year. Former Board Chair John Currie noted in July the only change for Sesker, operating as a retired employee, is he receives the benefits that come with that status.
The board will make its final decision about Sesker’s contract at its 5:30 p.m. Monday meeting.