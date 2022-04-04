Northfield High School's activities director may be the next principal of Faribault High School.
District administrators are recommending Joel Olson as the next FHS principal. The appointment is pending approval by the Faribault School Board. The board is expected to vote on April 25.
Olson would start July 1 and would replace Jamie Bente, who will become superintendent.
Olson has been activities director in Northfield since 2018. Before that he held the same position at East Ridge High School in Woodbury for three years and for Forest Lake Area Schools for 12 years.
He has worked in education since 1994 when he began as a special education teacher in Robbinsdale.
Olson is a 1987 graduate of Faribault High School where he participated in band, wrestling, football and student council.
“I’m really happy to have found my way back home and to be able to lead the building that I graduated from and where I met the people that shaped me and my career,” he said in a Monday news release provided by Faribault Public Schools. “I am who I am today because of the teachers and staff at that high school.”
After high school Olson served for four years as a medical administrative technician in the United States Air Force.
He holds a Bachelor of Science in Education from St. Cloud State University and a Masters of Educational Leadership from the University of Minnesota.
His parents, Lyle and Ruth Olson, each taught and coached in Faribault Public Schools for 50 years.
“They were excited and a little bit surprised when the opportunity came about and I was picked,” Olson said. “I get to see them now a lot more than I ever did. Just being able to see them and be around them, knowing that they’re still connected to our school district shows the strength of the district and how we take care of those who came before us.”
Olson lives in Lakeville with his wife, Elisa. They have a son who is a junior at the University of Minnesota and two daughters in high school.
“In my interview I talked about the importance of making everyone feel that they’re loved, valued, and that they belong," Olson said. "Kids need to feel like they have people that know them and care about them, then you can springboard them into whatever they want to do academically or into success after high school. Kids come to school because of the staff and the friendships they make. I think we need to get that base and continue to work on and improve the things that are already in place.”