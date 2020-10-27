Thanksgiving is the best day of the year for Julie Fox, who has helped coordinate the Faribault Community Thanksgiving Dinner for the past 12 years.
The 2020 dinner came to mind for Fox back in March, when Gov. Tim Walz issued stay-at-home orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic. She wondered how the 34th annual dinner would look, considering roughly 800 people attend the annual event. To ensure local families and individuals can still have their fill of turkey and pumpkin pie, Faribault Community Thanksgiving Dinner volunteers have organized a curbside pickup and home delivery model in lieu of the in-person meal at the Faribault American Legion.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), eating a Thanksgiving dinner at home with those in one's immediate household falls under the "lower risk activities" category in terms of COVID-19 exposure. The CDC also notes on its website that no known cases of COVID-19 have occurred as a result of touching or handling food or food packaging.
“Just like everything else in 2020, it will be different, but I think we all need to realize we are blessed that we’re going to have it at all,” Fox said. “… I would love to have that Legion packed but … 2021 is the 35th anniversary, and that’s going to be awesome.”
Buckham West senior center is currently taking reservations for home delivery orders, which volunteers will pick up at the Legion from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 26. The deadline for reserving a home delivery order is Monday, Nov. 23.
“In talking with people in the community, the number for Meals on Wheels will be very high this year,” Fox said.
Those who want to pick up their own meals can do so between noon and 1:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Day on the south side of the Legion off of Ravine Street.
Like previous years, the free meal will consist of turkey, potatoes, dressing, pie, a dinner roll and a serving of cranberries. A cold sandwich is the only part of the usual meal the volunteers won’t prepare this year since too many people handle the products to put the sandwiches together. Otherwise, Fox said the community came together once again to donate all the food products for the meal prep at the legion.Community members interested in making cash donations to the cause can make checks payable to the Faribault Foundation or donate nonperishable food items.
This year, recruited volunteers from the community will only assist with home deliveries to reduce person-to-person contact as much as possible. Fox said volunteers can simply show up at the Legion on Thanksgiving Day between 10:30 a.m. and noon and deliver as few or as many meals as their schedules allow.
“We really want to emphasize that volunteers are needed for home deliveries only,” Fox said. They can bring a basket or box to make it easier to deliver the meals.”
This model complies with health and safety guidelines, and Fox is working on with Rice County Public Health to develop a way volunteers can retrieve the meals without leaving their vehicles.
“We’re working with health professionals that know the system and how to stay safe,” Fox said. “We’re going to inform volunteers as much as we all need to know, so we’re being as safe as the professionals are telling us — and they’re fine with the plan, and that’s the best part.”