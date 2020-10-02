Faribault Police are looking for two men with outstanding arrest warrants.
Joshua Pritchard, 44, is the subject of warrants from Goodhue and Le Sueur counties for failure to appear in court and violation of conditions of release.
Pritchard is 5’10” tall, weighs 170 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.
Klayton Lyman, 26, is wanted for two counts of harassment/restraining order violation. Lyman is 6’2” tall, weighs 160 pounds, has green eyes and blond hair.
Anyone with information on Pritchard or Lyman is asked to call Faribault Police at 507-334-4305.