With a prime new location that offers plenty of extra space, a locally owned, family-run car dealership has taken a big step forward.
While the move proved more lengthy and arduous than expected, Furlong Direct Motors has set up shop in a new dealership at 1715 Lyndale Ave. N in Faribault. Even though a new sign for the dealership is still on the way, co-owner Brad Keil said the dealership has gotten an immediate boost.
“We’ve seen noticeably more traffic, even though we’ve only been here for a week,” he said. “We’re excited for the visibility in the new store.”
Just blocks from the interstate, the site was home to the Faribault Garden Center until last year. Tom Furlong wasn’t interested in using the property as a greenhouse, but jumped at the opportunity to secure the property for the dealership.
Furlong Direct’s remake of the old Garden Center was comprehensive, with a fully rebuilt interior, roof and siding. Most appealing is the large lot, now covered with fresh pavement, which can accommodate 250 cars compared to 75 at the old dealership.
Since purchasing Northfield's GM dealership 30 years ago, Furlong has built a strong reputation among local car buyers. After selling the GM dealership a decade ago, then banked on the strong reputation he’d built up to open up Furlong Direct Motors.
Ready for at least semi-retirement, he handed over everyday operations of the business to his son-in-law Keil and son Dan. Keil and his wife took at the opportunity to get a piece of the family business, even though he had been working as a pilot and she still does.
Furlong took full advantage of the business’s startup status to pursue an innovative business model focused on keeping overhead as minimal as possible. A robust online presence has helped the business earn customers from all over the country, according to Keil.
The dealership gets its name from an approach which separates it from its competitors. In addition to buying a car off the lot, customers also have the option of specifically requesting a particular make and model for purchase off of open auction markets.
While the “direct purchase” option has remained popular, more and more people still like to check out their car on the lot before purchasing, even if it means they can’t be as selective. The business's market has shifted towards older, cheaper cars as well as its customer base expands.