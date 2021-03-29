After months of preparation and years of anticipation, a rapidly growing hot sauce manufacturer is close to opening in downtown Faribault. And its already building up goodwill in the community.
Dana Jokela of Sogn Valley Farms, an organic vegetable farm located in Goodhue County’s rural Warsaw Township, was just days from harvest when the farm was struck by a hail storm. Within minutes, Jokela realized that much of his crop had been badly damaged. Among the hardest hit vegetables were the peppers, of both sweet and hot varieties. The morning after the storm, Jokela called all his customers to tell them that he would be well short of what he had expected to provide.
Cry Baby Craig’s chef and co-owner Craig Kaiser had a contract with Jokela to produce 15,000 pounds of peppers and was stunned to hear of the widespread damage. He drove out to the farm to survey the damage and offered to purchase salvageable peppers for a new sauce.
“When I drove out to his farm to see all that had happened, I was stunned,” he said. “I didn’t want him to fail, and I wanted our partnership to grow.”
The purchase included not only the habaneros that are the mainstay of Cry Baby Craig’s sauce, but four other varieties. Jokela noted that the distributor he had a contract with for many of the sweet peppers couldn’t accept damaged peppers, so Kaiser did instead.
The resulting sauce, called Hailfire, features a unique blend of sweet and spicy flavors. Kaiser then entered into an agreement with Twin Cities area grocer Lunds & Byerlys to sell 500 cases of it on one condition, that all proceeds go to Sogn Valley. Kaiser said that by having an exclusive partnership with one distributor, overhead costs were minimized. Cry Baby Craig’s is also declining to take anything beyond what is necessary to cover packaging and labor costs.
The product has been well promoted and popular, with approximately 450 of those cases already sold. Jokela expressed gratitude to Cry Baby Craig’s for helping to lift him up when his business was in an extremely difficult place.
“We feel pretty blessed to be working with Cry Baby Craig’s,” he said. “It feels good to be able to build up these local relationships.”
Feel the burn
While no formal date has yet been set, Kaiser is optimistic that the business’s new headquarters at 405 Central Ave., formerly home to the B&B Sporting Goods store, will be ready to open this spring.
Cry Baby Craig’s purchased the building last July, giving the business its own property after a more than year-long relationship with prominent downtown landlord went sour. Kaiser expressed both relief and a sense of excitement when he was able to purchase the building Not only will he be able to control his own destiny as the building’s owner, but the building is five times the size of what he’d been planning to rent just up the street.
Because it’s so much larger, Kaiser has said that 405 Central Ave. will continue to serve as the headquarters of Cry Baby Craig’s even if the business outgrows it. The building will have both a production area in the back and a storefront selling sauce and souvenirs.
Once open, the Cry Baby Craig’s storefront is expected to become one of downtown Faribault’s leading attractions. Developed less than a decade ago, the sauce quickly became a hit and can now be found at hundreds of stores and restaurants throughout the region. Kaiser began making the sauce with pickled habanero peppers and garlic after his restaurant accidentally received habaneros instead of jalapenos. Thanks to the company’s unique cold process method, the manufacturing process doesn’t produce a decipherable smell.
The project has been backed by the State Bank of Faribault, which loaned the company $250,000, the Faribault Economic Development Authority, which has provided nearly $100,000, and the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, which chipped in $50,000.
Upon purchasing the building, Kaiser wasted no time meeting with architects as he looked to redesign the interior. Among the most needed add-ons was a loading dock, which secured the required approval from the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission last year.
Once the move is complete, Cry Baby Craig’s will have new bottling equipment enabling it to dramatically scale up production. Yet while renovations have been ongoing, Cry Baby Craig’s has been forced to rely on a significant backlog of built up inventory.