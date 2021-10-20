The Faribault City Council will take a fresh look at its Downtown Master Plan after rejecting the only proposal for about 10 acres east of Buckham Memorial Library.
The Downtown Master Plan was approved in 2019.
The city's Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen during a Sept. 21 meeting warned the council that developers weren't beating down her door with plans for the Willow Street site which once housed the Lockerby Sheet Metal Co. and an online auction house.
While the property, now owned by the city, has been prone to flooding following heavy rain events and there is an active rail line just to its east, the biggest hurdle is the Xcel substation and overhead power lines.
MWF Properties, which submitted the proposal, dealt with the substation by planning a semicircular drive and moving the four story, 63-unit apartment building with underground parking closer to Willow Street. MWF's plan was to have all units in the $17.3 million project be affordable to those earning 60% or less of the area median income; 16 of the units would have three or four bedrooms.
According to an August 2018 Rice County Housing study, the area median income in Faribault was about $50,000.
The developers planned to seek low-income tax credits from Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, tax increment financing from the city and a state grant for environmental clean up as it's believed the site is contaminated and is considered a brownfield.
But while the request for proposals and the city's Downtown Mater Plan both envision the site as home to multi-family residential, the council seemed immediately turned off.
"I'm not OK with high-density housing there. We're packing people in with the Xcel substation and trains," said Councilor Janna Viscomi.
"I think there's a lot of places that we could put people that would be quieter and safer. I think the work you've done is beautiful, it's needed, but I'm not in favor of it because of quality of life."
But even an assurance from MWF's Matt Yetzer that the project would need to meet the state's standards for noise wasn't enough to dissuade Viscomi who worried that there's a risk in planning a project reliant on receiving low-income tax credits. MWF's most recent project in town, The Lofts at Evergreen Knoll, received tax credits in 2019. But that same year, another project, also planned for the Lockerby site, failed to make the cut.
Following the denial, that developer decided not to move forward with their project.
Councilors Tom Spooner and Sara Caron also opposed MWF's plan, citing density issues.
The conversation seemed to take City Administrator Tim Murray aback.
"You're scrapping the Downtown Master Plan. This submittal is in accordance with the Downtown Master Plan that the committee worked on and the council approved," he said.
Mayor Kevin Voracek felt that low-incoming housing isn't right for the area.
"We all know that higher-end is going to be more in line with our plans for downtown," he said, and suggested that "maybe this is our new community center. Maybe this is housing."
While the city's 2040 Vision Plan discusses replacing the Community Center, built in 1978 as a YMCA, city Parks and Recreation Director Paul Peanasky said there are currently no discussion about building a new center.