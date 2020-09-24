After years of back and forth with the city, a downtown building Faribault owner has plans to make much-needed repairs to an unstable downtown buildings.
Darrell and Luella Jensen have owned the 216/218 Central Ave. building for the last 55 years, along with several other buildings throughout town. In the last 15 years, the Jensens have been in a series of nearly constant struggles with the city over maintenance of 216/218 Central. Jensen blames construction in the area in 2008, which he says disturbed the building’s foundation and facade.
However, city documents show that the city first contacted the Jensens about loose bricks on the building in 2006, and has since pursued several enforcement actions to get them to repair the structure. Over the years that’s included a variety of quick fixes, including securing bricks and a steel beam on the facade. Still, the Jensens have always acted to meet the enforcement requirements they’ve faced from the city
In recent years, disagreements between them escalated to criminal complaints. In 2018, Judge Christine Long shocked city officials by tossing out the case against the Jensens for lack of probable cause.
According to Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen, that decision was the first time the city had lost a case relating to building safety. To the Jensens, it just highlighted how weak the city’s overall case was.
The city, however, was unnerved by the trend. Kuennen described the situation as a “dance,” with the Jensens’s inability to get the building’s overall health into good condition constantly leading to recurring problems.
David Hvistendahl, the Jensens’ attorney, said that they are fully committed to getting the building into good shape and know there are a lot of issues that need to be dealt with, some of which still need to be analyzed.
The city’s response was to hire engineering consultant ISG to inspect the building. City officials hoped those findings would enable them to move forward with a hazardous building action, but instead, ISG reported that the building was structurally sound. Still, scaffolding had to be installed at the site to avoid any risk of bricks falling and injuring pedestrians. Now, the Jensens have hired a well-known local contractor to make crucial repairs to the building’s historic facade.
In total, the repairs will cost just over $50,000, with $17,000 devoted to protective scaffolding. The remainder will go to Rick Thomas, of Restoration Services Inc., for foundation stabilization, reconstruction of a steel beam, and removal and replacement of several windows.
Though the Heritage Preservation Commission has an existing relationship with Thomas, as he’s worked on other historic buildings, its members during their Monday meeting were discouraged by both the lack of details on the project specifically as well as lack of a clear long-term vision for the building. Thomas pledged that he would do his best to ensure that the building still looks historically accurate and changes minimally after the work, in keeping with the HPC’s goal of preserving the 120-year old building’s iconic look.
While the HPC approved the efforts, it came with some caveats. The motion made by Sam Temple will require Thomas to return with the HPC in several weeks with more details on the effects of his current project.
Temple said the fix is a good start but really just a “Band-aid.” While the city has provided more resources in recent years for owners wishing to fix up such buildings, the city’s loose regulatory structure can make it hard to get a business owner to embrace more than quick fixes.
“It’s a beautiful building with so much potential,” he said. “You would like to see a broader vision, because these buildings are pieces of art.”
For his part, Hvistendahl said that making the necessary fixes to improve the building will take time. With the help of contractors, he said that the Jensens have determined the key structural issues which, once improved, could improve the building markedly.
“There’s a lot of work to be done on the building, no doubt, but you have to prioritize what you’re doing,” he said.