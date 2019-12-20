Allina Health has announced temporary visitor guidelines to protect patients and staff from the spread of influenza at all of its hospitals, including District One Hospital in Faribault.
Under the guidelines, children under the age of 5 are asked not to visit patients, visitors to the birth center units may be screened for wellness, and visitors who are sick should refrain from visiting hospital patients. Allina implements the special protocols on a yearly basis when the Minnesota Department of Health determines that influenza is widespread across the state. Allina’s Cynthia Larson said that this year’s flu season has come particularly early.
With the flu season hitting home just in time for the holidays, Larson said there’s a significant risk of family and friends catching it from each other during holiday celebrations. Flu prevention strategies like regular hand washing and covering coughs can help reduce the spread of the flu and other illnesses.
Across the country, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s numbers show that at least 2.6 million people have contracted the flu this season and 23,000 have been hospitalized. 1,300 Americans have died of the flu, including six in Minnesota.
Numerous factors can increase a person’s risk of contracting the flu and their chance of dying from it, including chronic lung problems, obesity, and any condition causing a weakened immune system. Pregnant women, senior citizens and children under the age of 6 are also especially vulnerable.
So far, most flu cases have been of the Type B strain. Public Health Officials say that’s unusual, as the Type B strain doesn’t normally hit full stride until March or April. Type B tends to be most commonly reported among children.
Experts say it’s not yet clear how long or difficult this year’s flu season will be, or whether the vaccine will work or not. Last year, the U.S. had one of the longest and most vicious flu seasons in recent memory, as a particularly virulent strain of the disease caused around 60,000 deaths.
The last time flu season started as early as it did this year was in 2003-04. That season was quite severe, although most of the cases were of Type A influenza rather than Type B.
According to the CDC, the flu shot is generally only 40%-60% effective against the virus, compared to 90%+ effectiveness rates for many other vaccines. Even with that lower effectiveness rate, the vaccine saves tens of thousands of lives every year.
Faribault High School nurse Julia Jelen said that the district has seen outbreaks of both the Type A and Type B influenza strains. At one school, more than 5% of students were absent with an influenza like illness, prompting a mandatory report to the state Department of Health.
Rice County Public Health Director Deb Purfeerst emphasized that people who haven’t yet gotten a flu shot should get one as soon as possible. She noted that Public Health still has some flu shots left and vaccinations are also available at many local pharmacies.
“It’s not too late to get vaccinated,” said Purfeerst. “Vaccination is the best way to avoid the flu and avoid the complications associated with it.”