Charges against a Faribault woman accused of hitting an adopted daughter with a paddle and locking her in a basement may be dismissed after a year of probation.
Two felony and one gross misdemeanor charge filed in 2019 against Jessica Jo Lindberg, 45, in Rice County District Court, were recently continued for dismissal.
The pending dismissal comes after a judge in a separate child custody case ruled Lindberg had not committed any felony-level crimes.
Lindberg has relinquished custody of the daughter who the charges alleged was being abused.
An investigation was launched in September 2019 after another child reported Lindberg dragged a 7-year-old girl and beat her with a paddle after the child refused to clean up cigarette butts from a yard, according to a court complaint.
Lindberg was charged a few days later with felony counts of child neglect and endangerment and gross misdemeanor malicious punishment of a child.
The 7-year-old told investigators she sometimes was locked in a basement, where she had a bedroom with no bed. She told authorities Lindberg sometimes hit her with a belt, the charges said.
Other children told authorities Lindberg would hit the 7-year-old with a wood paddle, a belt or her hands when the girl misbehaved.
Lindberg also reportedly locked the girl in the basement on a daily basis. At meal times she often wasn’t allowed to come upstairs until after everyone else had eaten.
The eldest child in the house reported Lindberg also called the 7-year-old names and told her she never really wanted to adopt her.
Lindberg admitted to investigators she had slapped the girl and hit her with a belt and a paddle, the charges said. She also reportedly said she made the girl stand in the corner holding cans of vegetables and once used a ball gag on the girl for 10-12 minutes because the girl was mouthing off.
Investigators found a wood paddle in Lindberg’s home. Written in marker on the paddle was a “list of wrong” with a prescribed number of “swats” for each offense, according to court documents.
An agreement to dismiss the charges was reached last week, a few days before Lindberg was scheduled to go on trial. The charges will be dismissed if Lindberg completes one year of probation without any new crimes. Lindberg also was ordered by Judge John Cajacob to cooperate with Rice County Social Services staff.
All of Lindberg’s four children were placed into foster care in September 2019, according to child protection court records.
Rice County Social Services sought to have Lindberg’s parental rights terminated for all of the children. But Judge Christine Long denied that petition.
The judge in that civil case ruled there wasn’t evidence Lindberg had committed felony neglect or endangerment.
“For the neglect or endangerment to rise to the felony level, the petitioner needed to prove that the deprivation resulted in substantial harm to the child’s physical, mental or emotional health,” Long’s ruling stated. “Physical harm was not proved. The petitioner did not provide evidence of any mental or physical harm…”
Long ordered Lindberg to attend therapy, anger management, domestic violence and parenting classes.
Lindberg regained custody of her two biological children in December 2020. She voluntarily relinquished custody of her two adopted children in May.