For the second time in three years, Pawn Minnesota owner Frank Marzario’s bid to limit the number of pawn shops in downtown Faribault has been sunk by a single councilor’s last minute change of heart.
In 2018, a proposal to mandate a 1-mile distance between pawn shops, was rejected by the council on its second reading after then Councilor Steve Underdahl, who cast the deciding vote to approve it on first reading, changed his mind.
This week, it was Councilor Peter van Sluis who did the same, joining with Councilors Elizabeth Cap and Jonathan Wood as well as Mayor Kevin Voracek, to block an ordinance that would have mandated a 3,000 foot distance between pawn shops.
The debate over the pawn shop ordinance had been topsy-turvy even before van Sluis’s defection, even though a four-vote majority of van Sluis, Royal Ross, Tom Spooner and Janna Viscomi backed the proposal last month and again on Oct. 13.
After the initial vote, Viscomi asked for additional time to consult with City Attorney Scott Riggs on the best way to implement the ordinance. Disagreement largely centered around whether the ordinance would fit best in the zoning or licensing section of the city code.
While unanimously opposed to the proposed ordinance, the Planning Commission forwarded it to the council after concluding that it was a policy decision, not a zoning one, and thus not within its official purview.
Attorney Riggs told the council that he believes the Planning Commission decided wrongly. Even if the ordinance would go in the licensing section, Riggs reasoned that it would still be considered part of the zoning code.
Following Riggs’s advice, the council redrafted the ordinance under the zoning code and it was backed by the same four councilors as before. According to City Planner Dave Wanberg, the structure may have been slightly different but the ordinance’s effect would have been identical.
Despite the controversy, the council seemed set to approve the ordinance until van Sluis abruptly killed it. van Sluis said that he had always been “on the fence” about the proposal but decided to oppose it after hearing persuasive arguments from city residents. Echoing arguments made consistently by Kevin Voracek and other foes of the proposed ordinance, van Sluis said that he was concerned that the proposed ordinance could create a negative precedent that could be exploited by other business owners.
“I got feedback from people who approached me and said ‘I want distance limitations,’” he said. “When you say (a pawn shop is) derogatory, well, lots of bars attract lots of fights, so it’s the same kind of thing.”
Citing his childhood experience in Holland, where business regulations were often far more extensive than in the U.S., van Sluis added that he was none too eager to have the city intervene in the free market to that extent.
“It (would create) a monopoly,” he said. “If you do not have distance limitations, it’s ‘let the best business win.’”
van Sluis’s about face was clearly music to the ears of Mayor Voracek, but less so to Marzario. Currently the only pawn shop owner in town, Marzario has argued that the limitation is needed to minimize the risk posed by potentially unscrupulous pawn shop owners.
While remaining neutral in regard to this specific ordinance, Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen, has said that Marzario’s shop has been fully compliant but that in general, law enforcement generally prefers fewer pawn shops in town due to the criminal risk. Existing city ordinances passed by the council in 2018, Marzario has consistently pointed out, note that pawn shops can provide an opportunity “for the commission of crimes and their concealment.”
Marzario insists that his business is different and that the city should feel safe if the local industry ends up in his hands because his shop, Pawn Minnesota, has always gone above and beyond to minimize the risk of criminal element.
Still, Marzario’s critics have been loud and vocal. Last month, retired longtime local attorney David Gross blasted Marzario’s push in a letter to the council as self-centered, “totally without both legal and factual support,” and even unconstitutional.
Councilors subsequently reviewed another letter in opposition, this one from former council candidate Jerry Irwin. Irwin said that while pawn shops could settle in other parts of Faribault, it would establish a monopoly in perhaps the most economical area for one to settle.
“I also think that any legally run business would be a benefit to our (Commercial Business District),” Irwin wrote. “We are spending taxpayer money to refurbish and maintain the (district) and we should be working to obtain a repayment of this money by filling these empty buildings with businesses.”
Now that the proposal has been defeated, Marzario will have to wait at least a year to try again at amending the ordinance. By that time the council might look much different. Cap isn't running for re-election; Ross and Jonathan Wood up for re-election.
The Pawn Minnesota owner wasn’t clear on whether he would try to make a third push for an ordinance change However, he could hardly hide his frustration with the council, accusing its members of harboring “hate and envy” and encouraging an industry that promotes a “ghetto”-like environment.
“It was just a raw deal,” he said. “Everybody flips at the last minute, and they have no concern about retail business downtown.”