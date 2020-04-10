Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED SUNDAY INTO MONDAY... .HEAVY SNOW IS EXPECTED TO FALL ACROSS PARTS OF THE AREA ON SUNDAY INTO MONDAY. SNOWFALL RATES OF AN INCH PER HOUR OR HIGHER APPEAR POSSIBLE SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING ALLOWING THE SNOW TO QUICKLY ACCUMULATE. THE CHANCE FOR SNOWFALL AMOUNTS OF 6 INCHES OR MORE APPEARS HIGHEST FROM SOUTHERN AND EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA INTO WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN. IN ADDITION, THIS WILL LIKELY BE A HEAVY, WET SNOW. SOME TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES COULD OCCUR. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES OR MORE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. DUE TO THE HEAVY, WET NATURE OF THE SNOW, TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES COULD OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&