Officer Arik Matson, a member of the Waseca Police Department who was shot on duty Jan. 6, had surgery Monday to repair fractures in his face and skull.
According to a Jan. 27 update from the family, the procedure went well and the 32-year-old continues to progress — sitting in a chair, putting weight on his legs and even tossing a ball to his brother.
Matson was airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale after being shot in the head. Tyler Robert Janovsky of Waseca is suspected in the shooting. Matson and three other officers came across Janovsky in the 900 block of Third Avenue, following reports of a suspicious person with a flashlight in the adjacent backyards.
Janovsky, who sustained two non-life threatening gunshot wounds when officers returned fire, has since been charged with three counts of attempted murder for shooting at Matson and two of his colleagues. According to Waseca County Attorney Rachel Cornelius, the 37-year-old suspect is being held at Oak Park Heights prison.
Since the event, there has been an outpouring of support from the Waseca community for Matson and his family. Multiple fundraisers have sprung up to help cover medical and day-to-day expenses for his wife Megan and two young daughters, Audrina and Maklynn, as he remains hospitalized.
Matson’s sister-in-law, Nicole, has also been posting updates on a CaringBridge page, using the online journaling platform to keep interested parties updated on Matson’s recovery process. So far, he has spent just over three weeks in the hospital, and received another of multiple surgeries on Monday to repair fractures in his face and skull.
According to an entry from the same day by Nicole, the procedure went well and Matson spent the remainder of the night resting. Prior to surgery, she wrote that physical therapists had visited to work with Matson on his range of motion.
“[They] slid him over onto a tilt table in order to have him put some weight on his legs. They used straps that looked like seat belts and he relentlessly kept pressing the release button and taking them off,” she wrote. “They tilted him upright so he was more in a standing position and he was able to throw a ball to his brother Jared twice!”
Nicole reported that speech therapists also stopped by on Monday, and put a valve on Matson’s tracheotomy that can eventually allow him to talk.
“It'll be a while before he's able to speak,” she wrote on Jan. 22, “but he's gotten a few groans out this morning.”
An earlier surgery Jan. 20 to remove cerebral spinal fluid also went well, according to a post that day from Nicole that read, “Today, his surgeon said that his brain shifted back to midline and the fluid is completely gone so that's a step in the right direction!”
Also at the beginning of last week, Matson’s pastor, Kaleb Hurley with Hope Church in Albert Lea, went up to Robbinsdale for a visit, according to a video Hurley posted on the congregation’s Facebook page.
“You can tell that Arik is continuing to be moving forward — there’s speech therapy that’s working with him,” Hurley reported in the Jan. 24 update. “We know there’s a long road of recovery ahead of Arik, but we do know he’s been able to open his left eye and he’s been able to what seems to be make eye contact with people … even at times, been able to smile.”
Hurley also noted that Matson looked him straight in the eye, saying he felt the officer was able to recognize certain people.
A GoFundMe page set up for the Matson family by friend Abbey Hullopeter has reached over $193,000 of its $250,000 goal, and the Sweet-Sommers VFW Post 1642 in Waseca is now collecting donations for a March auction fundraiser in partnership with Triple R. Auctioneering.
The GoFundMe can be accessed at www.gofundme.com/f/arik-matson-family. For questions about the auction, residents can call Ray Rew at 507-339-1272 or contact Michelle Kahnke at the VFW by calling 507-835-1811.
Updates on Matson’s recovery are being posted on www.caringbridge.org/visit/arikmatson/journal.