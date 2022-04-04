One in five members of the Faribault High School class of 2021 did not graduate on time.
Faribault High School Principal Jamie Bente says his school has a unique student body, some of whom face extra challenges that mean they take longer to complete their diploma.
The principal concentrates on whether students are ultimately completing their studies, after some extra time and help if needed. Newly released data puts that school’s seven-year graduation rate at 86%.
Both data points sit just slightly below state averages, according to the Minnesota Department of Education. The on-time graduation rate across Minnesota was about 83% for the class of 2021. The statewide seven-year graduation rate, which reflects the percentage of the class of 2018 who have now earned a diploma, is 89%.
The on-time graduation rate dipped by about 0.5% both locally and statewide.
State and local leaders attribute the decrease to pandemic learning disruptions.
“It’s no secret COVID hurt our students. It set learning back,” Bente said.
Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Heather Mueller said in a statement the dip “reinforces how challenging the pandemic has been on our students.” She added: “We remain committed to ensuring every single Minnesota student graduates from high school, whether that is in four years, five years, six years or more.”
Bente said he is pleased Faribault’s rates are close to the state averages. He does not compare his school to its closest neighbors in Owatonna and Northfield, which have significantly higher graduation rates of 93% and 97%, respectively. The schools have very different demographics, Bente said, and Northfield receives more local tax levy funding.
Bente noted that some student demographic groups, including white and Hispanic students, bested their state counterparts.
But gaps between white students and most other student ethnic groups persist, locally and across the state.
At Faribault High School, nearly 90% of white students graduated on time last year, compared to 61% of Black students and less than 75% of Hispanic students.
Among other groups of students, less than half of English language learners and students with a “limited or interrupted formal education” graduated on time.
The target to complete high school in four years is “built on the premise” that students arrive at high school ready to learn at a ninth-grade level, Bente said. Students who immigrate to the U.S., and students who receive special education services often need more time to achieve graduation standards, he said.
“Four years is not always what’s best for our students,” Bente said.
The FHS class of 2021 had 242 students, 37 of whom were not native English speakers, 36 who received special education services and 32 of whom had a limited or interrupted education (students may be counted in more than one category).
Students in those categories have individualized plans.
“If they are capable of graduating in four years, that is our goal,” Bente said. “If they need more time, we look at longer.”
Students who take more than four years can continue their studies at the high school, at the Alternative Learning Center or in the Adult Education program.
The Minnesota Department of Education tracks classes of students for three years beyond when most graduate to include members of the class who later earned a diploma.
At FHS, over 85% of the members of the class of 2020 have now graduated, 80% the class of 2019 and 86% of the class of 2018.
With its unique student needs, Bente said the school won’t likely ever graduate all of its students in four years. But the district goal is for 100% of students to graduate eventually.