Fresh off a successful re-election campaign, one Faribault councilor is proposing what he says could be a solution to one of the city’s most difficult challenges: housing.
For years, the shortage of housing the average worker can afford has been at the top of the mind for the council and business community. While the challenge certainly isn’t specific to Faribault or Rice County, strong economic growth has made it significantly more challenging.
With companies from Daikin to SageGlass making record investments in the region, the need for more workers has increased, particularly in the manufacturing and industrial sectors. Yet across the state, a workforce shortage has left companies hard-pressed to find qualified workers. With families looking for where they can afford to live as they consider where to work, Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen promised to use the resources of the city’s Economic Development Authority to deliver affordable housing.
In order to attract more builders to Faribault, Councilor Jonathan Wood said that just as multifamily developers and businesses have benefited from grant dollars and the creation of local TIF (Tax Increment Financing) districts, incentives may be needed to attract single family home builders.
Offering a break on building permit fees could be one option. Under Wood’s proposal, the first permit fee would remain the same, but if a builder is building multiple homes, the second permit fee would be half-off and no permit fees would be charged on subsequent homes.
Wood said he’s not aware of any communities that currently have a similar policy, and it would put a dent in the city’s bottom line. However, he said the long-term benefits in greater revenues could more than cover that if the policy is successful.
“Every builder right now is thinking about what community will be the most friendly to us, because the margins are getting smaller,” he said.
If they build it
At least until recently, the city’s shortage of multifamily housing was particularly acute. The city’s most recent housing study, completed in 2017, showed a vacancy rate of less than 1% in the multifamily housing market, far below the recommended level of 5%.
Thanks to determined efforts, the city managed to secure several major multifamily housing projects. Leading the way was developer Mac Hamilton’s 44-unit Hillside Apartments development, which opened across from the Community Center earlier this year. Hamilton’s apartments don’t exactly qualify as affordable housing, as the developer proudly boasted that he “spared no expense” with their construction. That helped him to get the units on the market quickly, since he didn’t have to apply for affordable housing grant dollars.
Hamilton’s project is far from the only project set to be completed soon. Others include the 111-unit Straight River Apartments, 76-unit Lofts at Evergreen Knoll, and 68-unit Titan Development project.
Once they’re all complete, the local market will boast more than 300 new units. While some of those will be affordable and others will not, Kuennen said that increased availability of housing at all levels of the market is what is needed.
In addition to multifamily housing, the council has considered everything from reductions in water and sewer availability fees to a potential mobile home park to provide additional housing.
The single-family housing market remains particularly tight with the price of housing rising by 7% last year and the city’s available housing stock a fraction of what would be considered a healthy amount, according to a report presented by the St. Paul Association of Realtors earlier this year.
For Wood, the housing challenge is more than an issue that comes before the council in one form or another on a semi-regular basis. He owns his own construction company and has found success in the business, building about 300 houses.
Despite his love for the community, Wood has found it difficult to afford to build houses in Faribault. Compared to other communities in southern Minnesota, he noted that the average price per square foot that Faribault homes is much lower. Kuennen has also noted that higher home values are a major reason why major builders have opted to build in the south Twin Cities metro instead. Given that the cost of building the home in both places is the same, it only makes sense that they build where profits are higher.
Those calculations have become all the more important in the wake of COVID-19. Wood noted that construction costs have risen, with shortages causing a particularly meteoric rise in the cost of lumber. Fortunately, lumber costs have begun to level off somewhat, but remain high.
Even if a buyer is willing to pay a higher price for a home, getting the bank to underwrite a loan for the higher price is often impossible. That’s because banks are comparing the home’s value to comparable neighboring properties, which in Faribault is often older homes.
Wood suggested that TIF-district style programs could also catch the attention of big-name national builders. Even if the breaks offered are only modest, the fact that Faribault is reaching out to them could prove a key incentive to come down from the south metro.
Kuennen has talked with Wood about his proposals, but said the city is waiting for the comprehensive housing study commissioned in October before it makes any big moves. That process has taken longer than expected, but Kuennen anticipates it will be complete by February.