A felony charge has been leveled against a Faribault man who allegedly drugged and raped a girl Saturday.
Mark Daniel Murrell Jr., 30, is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Rice County District Court.
Court documents state Murrell Jr. was charged after a Faribault Police Department officer was dispatched to a Faribault home to investigate a criminal sexual conduct report. Murrell Jr. allegedly provided the victim with one-half of a pill she thought to be ecstasy and then an Ambien pill.
Judge Jeffrey Johnson set conditional bail for Murrell Jr. at $35,000 Monday. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 23.
In other court reports:
Steven Allen Un, 31, of Owatonna ,and Viance Marie Nin, 18, of Owatonna, are charged in connection with a burglary Sunday on the 500-block of Sixth St. NW in Faribault. Un is charged with illegally possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing a short-barreled shotgun and fifth-degree gross misdemeanor methamphetamine possession. Nin is charged with possessing a short-barreled shotgun and being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm. Court documents state officers found a meth pipe, short-barreled shotgun, collapsible baton and small axe belonging to Un.
Nin, a passenger in a second vehicle, reportedly possessed a black loaded Remington short-barreled shotgun.
Un was convicted of simple robbery in February 2017 in Rice County. Nin is Un’s uncle.
Nin has been conditionally released. Johnson set conditional bail for Un at $30,000. As of Monday, Un was in custody. Un is next scheduled to appear Dec. 23. Nin’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 31, 2021. As of Tuesday, Un was in custody.