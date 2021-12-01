When Jason Meyer saw the Paradise Community Theater was calling out auditions for “Elf the Musical,” he knew getting to play Buddy in the beloved holiday classic would be the next best thing.
“I love the movie so much,” said Meyer of the comedy film starring Will Ferrell. “I’ve seen the movie 1,000 times…When I worked at Family Video, it was basically “Elf” on nonstop from November to Dec. 31. If it was just the movie, I wouldn’t have had to practice at all. It would just play over in my brain.”
Owatonna resident Meyer, originally from Faribault, has enjoyed his time on stage becoming the childlike character Buddy is, and hopes the audience sees the fun cast members are having.
The holiday-themed musical opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, right in the middle of Faribault Main Street’s Winterfest festivities. Other show dates over the weekend are 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. More dates are scheduled the following week at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8-10 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11-12. The Dec. 9 performance is ASL interpreted, and the Dec. 8 show is sensory friendly with a special price of $10 a ticket, with a $30 maximum per family.
Tickets are available at paradisecenterforthearts.org or by calling the box office at 507-332-7372.
Artistic Director Sandee Hardy Hagen and Musical Director Shelley Fitzgerald have been working with a cast of 25, to tell the story of Buddy, a young orphan, who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag. The sack is filled with gifts that is transported to the North Pole.
A press release explains the would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, played by Ron Hager. There, he is faced by harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half brother, played by Addison Young, doesn’t believe in Santa, played by Luke Havamaki.
Other elves include Jasher Young, Evelina Caldera, Diane Hagen, Aviella Young and Kalista Gibson. Courtney Kryzer plays Buddy’s friend Jovie, Amber Holven plays his stepmom, and Cody Jensen plays the manager of Macy’s. Others in the ensemble are Holly Jorgensen, Gary Hoganson, Tanner Jorgensen, Garrett Fitzgerald, Jordyn Tesch, Morgan Jones, Philip Gibson, Hannah Peterson, Julie Longshore, Curt Jorgensen, Max Gibson and Melanie Maniglia.
Director Hardy Hagen says a many of the cast members are local, living in the Faribault/Medford/Owatonna area, and have been on stage before. Though the youngest actor is 8, the oldest in their 80s, many of the cast members have come to be good friends.
For Courtney Kryzer, who plays Jovie, taking part in performances in both Faribault and Owatonna are more than getting a chance to be up on stage. They are a time to build friendships with one another. And that turns into a family that keeps on growing with the addition of new cast members.
“There’s a lot of people I’ve been in shows with here,” said Kryzer prior to the opening performance Friday. “It’s almost like a family reunion every time you do a show, you just jump back into it and it’s always really nice.”
The Faribault native and Owatonna resident says it’s been a fun experience getting to take the romantic lead in a musical, something that’s fairly new to her. Since she has already worked with Meyer before, Kryzer feels they already have the chemistry and are able to bounce off each other easily.
Medford resident Garrett Fitzgerald, too, enjoys working with the cast in this performance and the family-like atmosphere created with the ensemble. Along with theater experience in high school, Fitzgerald has already performed in two plays with the Community Theater. In comparison to high school, he says it’s nice to work with people outside of his school on bigger projects.
“It’s more fun here, there’s a larger selection of shows and directors to work with, more people, more fun, more diverse and more everything,” said Fitzgerald.
He explains the musical is an interesting adaption of the movie, and it takes everything people love about the movie “Elf”, and make it “louder and more entertaining.”
Kryzer feels the show is great to see right before the holidays, and says the audience will recognize a lot from the movie.
Meyer, who has the starring role, anticipates the show will be fun for those who enjoy anything about the holiday season and a good time at the theater.
“It’s fun to be up there, regardless of if I screw up. It’s even fun to make mistakes because I can play it off as Buddy is an idiot,” said Meyer with a chuckle. “It’s just fun to perform. I think that’s what we want to portray to the audience, it’s a fun show.”