Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT IN SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA... ...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE TUESDAY AND TUESDAY EVENING FROM SOUTHERN AND EASTERN MINNESOTA TO NORTHWEST WISCONSIN.. ...SOME SHIFTING OF THIS BAND EAST OR WEST IS STILL POSSIBLE... .TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE TO PLUMMET TONIGHT, CAUSING RAIN TO CHANGE OVER TO FREEZING RAIN OVER SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEASTERN MINNESOTA. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR THIS AREA, WHERE ICE ACCUMULATIONS TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH APPEAR POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT, FOLLOWED BY 2 TO 5 INCHES OF SNOW AFTER THE FREEZING RAIN CHANGES TO SNOW ON TUESDAY AND TUESDAY EVENING. AREAS TO THE NORTH AND WEST CAN EXPECT THE PRECIPITATION ON TUESDAY AND TUESDAY EVENING TO FALL AS MAINLY SNOW. AT THIS TIME, A NARROW STRIPE OF HEAVY SNOWFALL IS POSSIBLE FROM SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA TO NORTHWEST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA AND THE TWIN CITIES METRO WHERE 4 TO 7 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE. SOME SHIFTING OF THIS BAND EAST OR WEST IS STILL POSSIBLE AND CONFIDENCE IN LOCATION OF THIS BAND IS LOWER THAN NORMAL. THE AFTERNOON RUSH MAY BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED WITH THE HEAVIEST SNOW MOST LIKELY OCCURRING DURING THAT TIME. A WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT TUESDAY AND TUESDAY EVENING FOR AREAS GENERALLY EAST OF A LINE FROM NEW ULM TO MORA, AND WEST OF A LINE FROM FAIRMONT TO HASTINGS TO LADYSMITH. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. FREEZING RAIN OVERNIGHT FOLLOWED BY ACCUMULATING SNOW ON TUESDAY AND TUESDAY EVENING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...RICE, GOODHUE, WASECA, STEELE AND FARIBAULT COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM CST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR 511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN. &&