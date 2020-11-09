A fire broke out Monday afternoon at one of the city’s largest employers, but according to Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst, the impact was minimal.’
Firefighters were called to Crown Cork and Seal, located at 1700 Fourth St NW, after a fire broke out in one of its ovens. Dienst said that the oven is used to burn paint fumes so that the air emitted from the factory is as clean as possible.
As soon as the Fire Department was able to verify that electricity was turned off to the oven, firefighters hit it with fire extinguisher and water. Dienst said that he met with Crown Cork and Seal’s maintenance department and they plan on fixing the motor.
Because the oven is designed to deal with large quantities of heat, Dienst said that damage to the facility was minimal. Because the oven is not used during Crown Cork and Seal’s second shift, no employees were harmed either.
“There’s going to be some issues for them to take care of, but not as many as you might think because it’s an oven,” he said.
Faribault's plant is one of three owned in the area by Crown, a Fortune 500 company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of metal cans and food and beverage packaging. The others are located in Owatonna and Mankato.