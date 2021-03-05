This week, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Shannon Kathleen Boykin and Evangelina Castro.
Boykin, 51, is wanted for fifth-degree drug possession. She is 5’5” and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Castro, 30, is also wanted for fifth-degree drug possession. She is 5’3 and weighs 132 pounds, and has brown and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on either of these women should call 507-451-8232. Do not confront them.
Faribault Police are looking for John Sticha and Cynthia Bentley.
Sticha, 59, is the subject of an Hennepin County warrant for driving while impaired. Sticha is 5’11” tall, weighs 200 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.
Bentley, 56, is wanted on a Scott County warrant for failing to appear on fifth-degree drug charges. Bentley is 5’1” tall, weighs 104 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Sticha or Bentley is asked to call the Faribault Police Department at 507-334-4305.