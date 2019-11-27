A Faribault woman who allegedly provided heroin to a woman who overdosed on the drug has been charged with two felonies in Rice County District Court.
Victoria Ann Carrejo, 19, is charged with great bodily harm caused by distribution of a Schedule 1 or 2 drug and second-degree heroin sale in a park zone.
Court documents stated Carrejo was charged after the Faribault Police Department responded to a woman passed out on the ground at a lot on the 400 block of Heritage Place. The woman was described as not responding but breathing.
Despite claims from Carrejo and another person on scene that the victim did not use drugs and had instead suffered a seizure, EMS personnel told an officer on-scene that she was becoming responsive after using Naloxone, indicating she had suffered from an opiate or opioid overdose.
Despite that information being shared with Carrejo and the witness, court documents state they kept saying they did not know of illegal drug use, instead stating the victim passed out shortly after being with them.
Court documents state the victim later said that she, Carrejo and the witness smoked heroin in the lot. In an interview with police investigators, Carrejo allegedly admitted she had supplied heroin to the victim and that the three had smoked the drug in the lot.
Carrejo admitted seeing the victim “slowly drop to the ground and (become) unresponsive,” court documents state.
Judge John T. Cajacob set conditional bail for Carrejo at $30,000. Carrejo’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 11. As of Wednesday afternoon, Carrejo was in custody in the Rice County Jail.
In other Rice County cases:
• Mohamed Abdirizak Abdille, 28, of Faribault and Jama Mohamud Abdi, 27, of Pelican Rapids, are charged with first-degree burglary and two counts of fifth-degree assault. They were charged after Faribault police officers were dispatched Monday night to a Central Avenue residence on a request for assistance. Abdille and Abdi had allegedly broken into an apartment.
The men are allegedly brothers of a man who was arrested in the apartment recently. Abdille and Abdi had allegedly tried to hurt the victim, take his belongings and those of their brother.
“They had acted like they had a gun with them and said they were going to hurt him with it,” court documents state.
• Dylan James Knott, 22, of Faribault is charged with fourth-degree marijuana wax sale in a park zone in one file and fifth-degree THC oil possession in another file.