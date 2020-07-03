A Faribault man who allegedly sold methamphetamine to the same person twice in four days within the city if facing two felony drug charges in Rice County District Court.
In one file, Blake Arthur Brinkman, 33, is charged with felony first-degree meth sale. In the other file, he is charged with felony fifth-degree meth possession.
Court documents state Brinkman was charged after Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force agents were contacted by someone March 3 who said Brinkman agreed to sell approximately 7 grams of meth for $200 in a deal arranged to take place in Faribault.
After being given $200 by the person, Brinkman allegedly provided a plastic baggie containing 7.14 grams of meth. Three days later, he allegedly sold a little more than 14 grams of meth for $320 to the same person in Faribault.
In a separate file, Brinkman is charged with felony fifth-degree meth possession after allegedly possessing meth at his residence. Judge Karie Anderson set conditional bail for Brinkman at $50,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 14. As of Thursday afternoon, he was in custody.
Court documents state Brinkman has a previous conviction for fifth-degree drug possession in December 2017 in Le Sueur County and two prior fourth-degree drug sale convictions. At the time, he was also out on conditional release in four open Rice County cases, including first-, second- and third-degree drug sales and fifth-degree drug possession.