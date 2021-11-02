FOREIGN EXCHANGE

Rotary Club of Faribault is looking for students interested in participating in its foreign exchange program or hosting an exchange student in their home during the 2022-23 school year. Contact Lisa Humfeld-Wilson at info@humfeldchiropractic.com for more information.

The program is open to students 15-19, although some countries impose more limited age restrictions. To qualify, applicants should be above-average students who have demonstrated involvement and leadership in their school and community.

Successful candidates also possess qualities such as curiosity, flexibility and a willingness to try new things. A sense of adventure will enable you to take full advantage of life in another country and culture, and will make you an engaging ambassador.

All applicants will be sponsored by a Rotary club and must complete a written application and an in-person interview.