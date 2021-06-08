Accessible doesn’t always mean inclusive.
Though Faribault public playgrounds meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, Director of Parks and Recreation Paul Peanasky said he is still aware of the challenges people with disabilities face in navigating a typical city park.
Armed with that knowledge, and aware of what he said is the importance of ensuring the needs of all community members are met, the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board is in the initial stages of considering whether to build an inclusive playground. Peanasky said any inclusive playground would be poured in place with a soft, cushiony material instead of wood fiber to accommodate the use of wheelchairs. The process will include determining the proper location for the park. Peanasky said that decision will take the noise sensitivity some people with special needs have into account.
The Advisory Board is planning a visit later this month to other cities with inclusive parks, including possibly in Lakeville, Burnsville and Apple Valley.
Peanasky noted in addition to possibly building an inclusive playground, staff is trying to add at least one amenity at all parks to accommodate those with special needs, including installing an access point at Meadow Park and one under development at Prairie Creek Park. Peanasky noted people without special needs would also be able to use any inclusive park.
A project cost and timeline have not been formed.
Faribault Parks & Recreation Advisory Board member Troy Temple said he supports the plan.
“Community members have asked about it, other communities have it in place,” he noted.
Owatonna’s inclusive park and miracle ball field, the We all Play Inclusive Playground and Miracle Field, is under construction in that city's Manthey Park. Previously, cost concerns prevented an even greater focus on constructing playgrounds equipped to hold all potential users.
Discussions on the subject in Faribault have been ongoing as part of master planning for at least 10-12 years. The city briefly formed a committee to study inclusive playgrounds pre-COVID-19 and will likely try to revive that work.
According to the advocacy group Inclusive Playgrounds, in a survey conducted with parents across the country, 57% believed that playgrounds are required by the Americans with Disabilities Act to include elements for children with Down syndrome, sensory disorders, and visual and hearing impairments. According to the group, there are 6.7 million school-age U.S. children with disabilities.