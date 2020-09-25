Though 2020 may be a year like no other, the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism will celebrate the history of perhaps the city’s most iconic business at its Business Awards Luncheon.
For more than 150 years, the Faribault Woolen Mill has been synonymous with quality and comfort. Established the same year the Civil War ended and Abraham Lincoln was assassinated, the mill has earned its place on the National Register of Historic Places.
Due to economic changes triggered by the Civil War, the 1860s were a booming time for the Woolen Mill. Thanks to the savvy business skills of Carl Klemer and his descendants, Faribault’s Woolen Mill grew while others failed. In 1882, the Klemers moved the business into a stone building on the Straight River. Over the next decade, a series of fires devastated the building before destroying it entirely. Undeterred, the Klemers quickly rebuilt with the fireproof brick building that stands to this day.
Over the years, the number of mills slowly dwindled but the Faribault mill thrived. Its contract with the U.S. military, which dates back more than 100 years, coupled with its strong share of the consumer market, made its popularity durable.
While the Great Depression largely marked a death knell for the industry nationwide, with the number of U.S. mills dropping from 800 to 80, the Faribault mill thrived. By the late 1930s, nearly every major department store in the country was carrying Faribault blankets.
At its peak, Faribault’s mill had a staff of 175 employees and produced a majority of blankets in the U.S. However, the company began to fade during the last part of the 20th century, facing tough competition from imports and a series of difficult leadership changes.
In the wake of the most devastating economic slowdown since the Great Depression, the mill closed in abrupt and shocking fashion in 2009. It stood empty for two years before piquing the interest of Paul Mooty and his cousin Chuck, a former Dairy Queen CEO.
When Paul Mooty entered the building, it was still full of messes that had been left by employees who had abruptly left one difficult day, along with damage from recent flooding. Nonetheless, Mooty came to appreciate the iconic, historic nature of the business. He reopened the building with many of the same employees and much the same pitch, and the company quickly caught fire. It’s now one of the last vertically integrated mills in America, with high-quality products made by experienced craft people on traditional machines.
Last year, the Woolen Mill moved to expand its reach further, merging with Twin Cities Startup Circle Rock LLC, which produces men’s clothing and leather accessories. The business is still based in Faribault and largely assumes the Woolen Mill’s name.
CircleRock’s founder and CEO Paul Grangaard now serves as chairman and CEO of the combined company, with Circle Rock co-founder Ross Widmoyer as company president and Mooty as vice chairman of the board.
Now, CircleRock’s modern offerings complement the Woolen Mill’s traditional products, including smart, casual vests, blazers and shirts for men, and scarves, wraps and ponchos for women. All products sold under the new brand are made out of sustainable, natural materials.
Mooty said he didn’t know that themMill was under consideration for any honor from the Faribault Chamber. He said that he was delighted, surprised and grateful when Chamber President Nort Johnson called to tell him that the business would receive the Chamber's Legacy Award.
Mooty said it’s an honor to stand on the shoulders of the Klemers and all of the hardworking employees who built the mill into a legendary company. To this day, he said the mill’s employees continue to set the gold standard for quality craftsmanship. Beyond that, he said the entire Faribault community has been incredibly supportive, treating the mill as a treasured institution. Without their tireless support, he said there’s no way the mill could have made it this far. Thanks to it, the sky's the limit.
“I’m humbled, grateful, happy and thankful for everything that Faribault has given us,” he said. “Everyone has really been behind us.”