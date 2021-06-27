The adult son of MetCon Cos. founder, the late Tom McDonough, is facing charges of theft and insurance fraud after reportedly cashing out an insurance policy that named the company as the owner and beneficiary, and illegally taking the proceeds.
Investigators allege Scott Michael McDonough, 51, of Faribault, surrendered a life insurance policy and deposited a $124,700 check into his bank personal account that should have gone to MetCon. The policy, Scott McDonough reportedly told investigators, was taken out in 2003 by his father who promised that the younger McDonough would someday be able to "draw out funds."
But by the time the premium came due in fall 2019, Scott McDonough was no longer employed by MetCon and his father had died just weeks before.
Scott McDonough's exit from MetCon was the source of contention among company principals, and led McDonough to file suit against MetCon Cos., four of its subsidiaries and his father, Tom McDonough, alleging wrongful termination, wrongful termination of benefits, retaliation after exercising his rights as a shareholder, among other things.
The suit was settled out of court in October 2019.
McDonough reportedly couldn't afford the premium, which had previously been paid by the company, so he filed paperwork with the insurer to surrender the policy. Those documents were also signed by a person listed as MetCon president/owner, but not named in court documents, though that individual does not hold that position, according to court records. A witness listed on the document, McDonough reportedly told investigators, not present when it was signed.
But when the check, made out to MetCon and Scott McDonough, couldn't be cashed without authorization from MetCon leadership, McDonough reportedly filed additional paperwork with the insurance company naming him as the sole policy owner. Again, the paperwork included the name of the person McDonough believed to be the company president/owner and a witness not present during the signing, court records show.
That unnamed individual, reported to investigators that they do not recall signing either document and did not give anyone permission to sign them on her behalf.
Scott McDonough denied forging that person's name, but admitted to using correction fluid to cover the company name before adding his own.
McDonough is set to make his first appearance in court Wednesday.