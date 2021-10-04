...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave
plenty of distance ahead of you.
Nancy Greer, 2021 Chili Contest Champion smiles for a photo with volunteers Lisa Humfeld-Wilson and Jim Harding. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Chamber of Commerce)
Boxers won the "Best Decorated Chili Booth," featuring a mix of fall decorations like pumpkins, scarecrows and cornstalks, covered with snow and snowflakes, a nod to the 1991 Halloween blizzard. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Chamber of Commerce)
Faribault's Central Avenue was filled with a mix of chili, spice and a little friendly competition Saturday.
Though scattered showers dominated a portion of the day Saturday, the annual Fall Festival Chili Cook-off was able to go on as planned outdoors.
Held each year in downtown Faribault, Faribault Main Street and Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism’s annual event is meant to help bring some fun back in Faribault's downtown area and promote its local businesses.
A contest for both best tasting chili and best decorated booth, attendees of the event sit in the judges' seat for this event.
Over a decade in the making, Main Street Coordinator and Tourism Director Kelly Nygaard said prior to the event that a handful of businesses got together as a way to engage with customers and celebrate the changing of seasons. It has become a beloved tradition for many, with a little bit of competition thrown into the mix.
This year, there were 12 contestants, with Nancy Greer taking home top honors, and Kari Casper close behind as runner-up.
Chamber President Nort Johnson indicates there were about 200 chili tasters who participated in Saturday's event.