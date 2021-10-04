Faribault's Central Avenue was filled with a mix of chili, spice and a little friendly competition Saturday. 

Nancy Greer, 2021 Chili Contest Champion smiles for a photo with volunteers Lisa Humfeld-Wilson and Jim Harding. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Chamber of Commerce)
Chili contest runner-up Kari Casper with volunteer Lisa Humfeld-Wilson. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Chamber of Commerce)

Though scattered showers dominated a portion of the day Saturday, the annual Fall Festival Chili Cook-off was able to go on as planned outdoors. 

Boxers won the "Best Decorated Chili Booth," featuring a mix of fall decorations like pumpkins, scarecrows and cornstalks, covered with snow and snowflakes, a nod to the 1991 Halloween blizzard. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Chamber of Commerce)

Held each year in downtown Faribault, Faribault Main Street and Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism’s annual event is meant to help bring some fun back in Faribault's downtown area and promote its local businesses. 

Volunteer Lisa Humfeld-Wilson works the admission table during Saturday's afternoon event. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Chamber of Commerce)

A contest for both best tasting chili and best decorated booth, attendees of the event sit in the judges' seat for this event. 

Over a decade in the making, Main Street Coordinator and Tourism Director Kelly Nygaard said prior to the event that a handful of businesses got together as a way to engage with customers and celebrate the changing of seasons. It has become a beloved tradition for many, with a little bit of competition thrown into the mix.

Faribault City Council Members Royal Ross and Peter van Sluis participate in the annual Chili Cook-off as contestants. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Chamber of Commerce)
Boxers won the title for 'Best Decorated Chili Booth' this year with their trip back in history to the Halloween blizzard of 1991. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Chamber of Commerce)

This year, there were 12 contestants, with Nancy Greer taking home top honors, and Kari Casper close behind as runner-up. 

Contestants in the cook-off are encouraged to decorate their tables with a fun theme. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Chamber of Commerce)

Some of the 200 chili tasters enjoy chili in one of the restored Tilt-A-Whirl cars in downtown Faribault. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Chamber of Commerce)

Chamber President Nort Johnson indicates there were about 200 chili tasters who participated in Saturday's event. 

Chili contest champion Nancy Greer with Craig Kaiser. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Chamber of Commerce)

Reach reporter Michelle Vlasak at 507-333-3128.

