The Roaring '20s followed a global pandemic 100 years ago and this same craving for community gathering and glee may be just what the doctor ordered. Especially following the public health safety guidelines during the country and state shutdown that led to the cancellation of dozens of local fairs and festivals, including the Vintage Band Festival.
The 2021 festival is set for Saturday in Northfield.
“I think there will be a tremendous psychological release and there will be a reliving of happy moments of the past, and I am sure there will be an appetite for this kind of music,” said Paul Niemisto, festival founder and artistic director who is himself a brass player and former beloved St. Olaf band conductor who prides himself on leading the Cannon Valley Regional Orchestra.
Founded in 2006, the Vintage Band Festival and its organizers look forward to this all-day event. This year, all who worked hard to make all the pieces come together in a harmonious manner are anxious to entertain the city and all who come ready to enjoy music, according to Vintage Band Festival President Dan Bergeson.
Last year, board members worked to keep the event festival afloat during the pandemic and decided against the idea of holding the event virtually.
“We are so happy to see the return of the Vintage Band Festival after a challenging interruption,” said Niemisto.
“We’re delighted to say that we are in good shape going into the future,” Bergeson said, adding, “A special thanks goes to the many of you who responded to our call for donations.”
Niemisto explains how the festival will come to life with its compelling history and interesting music that will collide to create a magical experience.
The Copper Street Brass band is a veteran festival performer. The group’s sound embodies style, substance and always shares a flair for innovation, Bergeson said, adding “That has allowed them to transcend the brass quintet box and evolve into something fresh.”
Founded in 2008 to perform classical chamber music, this ensemble performs without a conductor, and the Copper Street Brass band play with two trumpets, a horn, a trombonist and tubaist. Bergeson explains how this group presents exclusively its own music, expressing an artistic voice through a “dazzling fusion of brass, keyboard, guitar, percussion sound and electronic instruments to appeal to a universal audience.”
The Roseville Big Band, a 19-piece swing band performing in the Glenn Miller and Tommy Dorsey style, will play with the Rosetones, a vocal quartet recreating tight harmonies that made the Modernaires and Pied Pipers popular with the Miller and Dorsey bands, Bergeson said.
The Roseville Big Band entertains at 8:15 p.m. Saturday. Bergeson explains how this band has performed at the Carleton College Mid-Winter Ball and the Minnesota Commemorative Air Force’s USO-style hanger dances, as well as entertains at parks and senior residences. Dr. Glen Newton has led the Roseville Big Band since 1989, and he formed the Rosetones vocal quartet in 1996, designed to complement the band’s instrumentals and vocal solos and duets.
The Jack Brass Band, an eight-piece band that perform in the traditions of New Orleans brass bands, is sponsored by Community Resource Bank, and are slated to entertain audiences at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
As an ambassador of the Crescent City’s rich musical history, Bergeson said the Jack Brass Band will play “Feel-good music for audiences of any age and for any occasion.”
This band has the ability and repertoire to play everything from old New Orleans and jazz in the Louis Armstrong’s era, to the modern street Mardi-Gras anthems with the instrumentation, feel and energy they have mastered through countless gigs, parades, festival appearances and trips to New Orleans to listen, learn and play alongside the masters, Bergeson said.
“The Jack Brass Band perform with a unique sound and groove that will surely make guests want to get up and dance,” Bergeson said.
Hoping for optimal weather and excellent attendance, Niemisto is enthusiastic about the potential attendance this weekend.
“We hope the special combination of the quaint and beautiful town of Northfield and the visiting bands dedicated to quality and authenticity will again create wonderful experiences and lasting memories," he said.