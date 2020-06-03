Another multi-family housing complex will soon be coming to Faribault if a proposal discussed at Tuesday night’s city council work session comes to pass.
The new project is just the latest product of several years of work by Faribault city staff to lure multi-family housing projects to town. Like the recently approved Lofts at Evergreen Knoll, the project is aimed at the much underserved affordable housing market.
The project is spearheaded by Titan Development, a well-known Rochester based firm with a portfolio of assets over $725 million. Many of those are located in Rochester, and include affordable and market-rate housing, senior living, offices, hospitality and retail.
The city's Community Development Coordinator Kim Clausen worked with Titan to identify several potential sites for a housing project. The location Titan settled on is composed of three parcels in northwest Faribault: 1933 and 1925 Cardinal Lane and 3030 Cardinal Avenue. Titan has secured control of the sites, which are located near the Days Inn and Hardee's, contingent on the project’s final approval. The development firm cited the reasonably affordable land cost as a factor in its decision.
Titan saw the site as particularly suitable because of its proximity to I-35 and the northern industrial park. Brian Haack, Titan’s Developer of Affordable Housing, said the arrangement could prove ideal for employees of Faribault Foods and other companies in that part of town.
“We like it because residents could ride a bike to work, but it’s far enough from employers to create a lifestyle there,” Haack said.
Known as “Stonecrest,” the development would include 16 one-bedroom, 32 two-bedroom and 16 three-bedroom apartments for a total of 64 units over three stories. Amenities would include underground parking, indoor and outdoor play areas, a fitness area and club room.
Coincidentally, the new project would be located across the street from another proposed multi-family housing project. At an April meeting, Faribault’s Planning Commission signed off on that project, backed by Rick Cashin Construction.
Cashin’s proposed project is set to include two buildings with 20 units each. Though it will be funded entirely with private dollars, the project required a Conditional Use Permit given its design and location in a wetlands district.
By contrast, Titan will request about $400,000 in tax credits from the Minnesota Housing Finance Authority. Distributed through a competitive process, those dollars are contingent on the developer keeping rent affordable.
Last year, the Lofts at Evergreen Knoll received funding through the project. However, a similar application for a project proposed at the former Lockerby Sheet Metal site failed to gain such backing and was halted.
Although no official actions were taken, councilors expressed support for the project. Applications for state funding are due July 16 and the city is expected to write a letter of support for the project in advance of that.
“I appreciate (a developer) so reputable coming to our community,” said Councilor Elizabeth Cap. “We have a need (for affordable housing), because life isn’t affordable for a lot of people.”
Cap said she was highly impressed with how well thought out the project was. In particular, she said that the project’s success in providing indoor and outdoor recreational opportunities would ensure a high standard of living.
The rest of the council concurred, with only Mayor Kevin Voracek expressing reservations. While saying he would still support the project, Voracek disagreed with other councilors who approved of its central location near several businesses.
“It’s filling in vacant lots, and that’s a good thing,” Voracek said. “But in my way of thinking, we would be better saving commercial areas for commercial properties.”