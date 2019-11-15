It takes 600 pounds of turkey, 135 pumpkin pies, 300 pounds of potatoes and 12 cases of vegetables to make the Faribault Community Thanksgiving Dinner possible.
With that amount of food, it’s no wonder about 800 guests come to the American Legion every year. And to serve that number of people, volunteers are essential.
Julie Fox, co-coordinator of the dinner, said everything served at the meal is donated and homemade. The restaurant-style meal is free for all guests, and anyone who wants to volunteer merely needs to show up — and stay as long as they like.
“It’s just a great day,” said Fox. “For me, I think it’s the best day of the year, an example of how the Faribault community can come together… the camaraderie that comes that day is just wonderful.”
The night before the meal is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day — this year it's Thursday, Nov. 28 — volunteers begin setting up the Faribault American Legion hall. Fox said volunteers must arrive no earlier and no later than 6 p.m. to start peeling potatoes, setting the tables and preparing anything they can. A separate group of volunteers will already have the turkeys cooked at this point.
The morning of the meal, some volunteers arrive at the Legion between 8:30 and 9 a.m. to make sandwiches. During the meal itself, Fox needs waiters and waitresses to help serve the meals. Youth, senior citizens and all ages in between may contribute 15 minutes or a day’s worth of volunteer hours.
Fox began volunteering at the Community Thanksgiving Dinner over a decade ago when the former organizer asked for her help. She agreed, thinking the work sounded easy enough. When she saw community members of all ages and economic backgrounds come together in a common place, she realized the work wasn’t just manageable but also truly meaningful.
“I’ve lived in Faribault over 30 years myself and just want to give back to people,” said Fox. “Faribault has been good to me … people are very giving as far as their time and donations of food products we’ve asked for for this many years.”
Fox’s co-coordinator, Laura McColley, joined the cause several years ago and introduced a new idea that involves children’s creativity. Each year, State Bank of Faribault donates blank placemats for local Girl Scouts and elementary school students to decorate for the dinner. Boy Scouts also pitch in by donating centerpieces for the tables.
“We really enjoy [volunteering with the dinner],” said McColley, whose husband and two children have also helped out. “It’s a great way for not only us but the whole community and their families to come together.”
Depending on the weather, Fox said the Community Thanksgiving Dinner also provides a lot of Meals on Wheels for Faribault residents who would rather dine at home. Last year, she said volunteers delivered 400 meals. Those who want to place an order for one meal or more should call Buckham West at 507-332-7357 by noon Wednesday, Nov. 27.