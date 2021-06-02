A recent Gallup survey listed the percentage of U.S. adults who report belonging to a house of worship at 47%, the lowest number since the polling group started measuring the statistic in 1937.
Locally, church leaders in Faribault and Owatonna say though those numbers are troubling, their mission remains the same, albeit with a greater emphasis on work outside of church walls.
Despite the national trends, the Rev. Greg Schlicker, pastor of Owatonna-based Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, said pre-pandemic attendance was “pretty consistent.” Good Shepherd draws approximately 225-250 members into the building each week with 80 more viewing online.
“Owatonna is kind of a family-friendly town that attracts the kind of people that want to be involved in the church more,” he added
However, Schlicker is aware that it's not enough to attract only people who want to attend the church. Instead, he sees it as important to either attract people who are new to the community or those who already attend other churches. In the past, he said, people looked for a church that aligned with their denomination, but today they are looking for a connection.
“Now they are looking for a place where they belong,” he noted.
Minnesotans appear to be more inclined to attend religious services than residents of other states. In a 2014 Pew study, 34% say they attend services weekly, another 36% said they attend anywhere from twice monthly to a couple times a year. Residents of Alabama and Louisiana reported the highest percentage of regular attendees, with 51% saying they go to services as least once a week.
Those numbers don't seem to indicate religious beliefs as 47% said they pray daily. Another 18% reported they pray weekly; 6% pray monthly.
The Rev. Mark Mattison, ministry leader at Bethel Ridge Church in Faribault, attributed the decline in attendance to the online options people now have to meet their needs. Another reason he sees is that people under the age of 40 are generally not as consistent about attending church and have a different faith outlook than prior generations. Families are sometimes out of town for sporting activities on Sundays, and others who maintain heavy workloads want to sleep in on Sundays.
“I’m not surprised,” Mattison said. “We are becoming a more secular society.”
In Schlicker’s 15 years as pastor, he has noticed church members have placed more of an emphasis on community work. He said the church is called by God to attract non-members, adding that he wants Good Shepherd to be active in the community and make connections with others. A large garden is being grown for the Community Pathways of Steele County Food Shelf. The church has delivered food for school families in need, and is contributing to Meals on Wheels this month. Next month, Good Shepherd will participate in a birthday kit drive for Community Pathways.
“It’s been successful in reaching some like-minded people, but they were already Christians, and I think in some ways it’s been successful to some people,” Schlicker noted. “We haven’t seen huge numbers of people converting.”
However, Schlicker said even when outreach is unsuccessful, it is important to recognize that someone’s decision not to join the church is still part of God’s plan.
“The call of God is to not only do things that build up the church,” he added.
‘You feel like you are not in this alone’
Schlicker sees benefits in belonging to a physical congregation. He believes that being a member not only builds community, but gives each other a sense of community.
“You feel like you are not in this alone, 'There are people who are encouraging me,'” he added.
Mattison said physical congregations also provide options for fellowship not available virtually. Bethel Ridge, which averages about 30 in-person attendees on Sundays, stayed open for most of the past year. Some members reportedly initially chose not to come back due to virus concerns, but most have returned.
Mattison sees the ongoing “chaos” and “confusion” of current world events as developments that will hopefully draw more people into churches.
“People are looking for something to grab ahold of,” he noted.
Mattison said attracting more people to church would be good for two reasons: The scriptures outline the need to worship God, and doing so allows people to gather with other like-minded individuals to share their faith and grant encouragement. At Bethel Ridge, social time following services has resumed. Mattison noted brochures have been sent to those new to the community.
However, he said the congregation is maintaining its traditional layout and isn’t including some of the video aspects traditionally attributed to churches geared toward younger people. Still, Bethel Ridge offers online services for people who are unable to attend. That option leaves Mattison with the knowledge that while some still choose to enter the building, others might be more inclined to watch services online.
“We need each other,” he said. “There’s no replacement for that.”
‘It’s a community’
For Good Shepherd member Kristi Westergaard, her call to the church came approximately 12 years ago when she had a young family. Schlicker came to the Westergaard house, which was completely under construction at the time.
“It’s a community … the trick is finding some place where you feel like you belong, and there are a lot of options,” Westergaard said.
“People walk into a church and it doesn’t take them long to have the impression that either these could be my people, I could belong here, or not feeling it,” Schlicker added.