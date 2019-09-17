Mark Tousignant, sound and lighting technician for Faribault High School, is used to doing behind-the-scenes work while performers receive applause.
The tables turned last week when Tousignant accepted the Region One AA Fine Arts Distinguished Service Award. Ken Hubert, former activities director for Faribault Public Schools, nominated Tousignant for the honor. Current Activities Director Keith Badger, Superintendent Todd Sesker and FHS Principal Jamie Bente joined Tousignant for the awards banquet held at the Hubbell House in Mantorville.
“He’s one of those unsung heroes,” said Badger of Tousignant. “He makes things happen and has a career of selfless service to the district … and takes great pride in his work.”
Tousignant grew up with an understanding of light and sound wiring thanks to his dad, who wired coin-operated amusements like pinball machines and his own house. Fifty years ago, as a ninth-grader, Tousignant got his first taste of manning the lights and sounds for stage productions as a member of the FHS stagecraft club. It was a huge commitment for Tousignant, whose responsibilities kept him at school until 9 or 10 p.m. sometimes.
After high school, Tousignant attended Rochester Community College for two and a half years. The pre-electrical engineering program wasn’t his cup of tea per se, but he took from the courses what he found valuable and afterward worked in retail at Mahler Hardware. He eventually moved back to Faribault to work in the lumber business but also found himself installing sound systems .
In Faribault Public Schools specifically, Tousignant has installed sound systems in the pool area, the music departments — with the exception of the orchestra room — and the performing stage at FHS formerly known as the cafetorium. Tousignant remembers this first sound system in the cafetorium as a little amplifier with four connecting microphones that couldn’t be used more than 20 feet from the system.
In the mid-1980s, Faribault Public Schools moved its whole theater program over to the middle school, which at the time offered a better performing stage. Tousignant used his own sound system during those years before the FHS auditorium was built in the late 1990s.
While employed at Chadderdon Lumber the past 28 years, Tousignant has found a way to fit his sound and lighting volunteer work into his schedule. In 1995, he became an official employee of Faribault Public Schools. He’s also shared his technological knowledge and skills with Paradise Community Theatre, Shattuck-St. Mary’s School and occasionally Bethlehem Academy.
Helping out with various projects that require sound and lighting throughout the year, Tousignant said his hours are “a little bit here, and a lot there.” Apart from helping with Faribault Theatre Troupe productions throughout the year, he also provides lighting and sound for band and choir concerts, the Homecoming coronation, and sound set-up for football games at Bruce Smith Field as well as any activity in Nomeland Gymnasium.
Another major part of Tousignant’s role has been set building. The biggest piece he recalls building was a pyramid for “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” a structure 48 feet wide and 20 feet tall. Having worked with four FHS theater directors throughout the years, Tousignant has provided light and sound for “Joseph,” among other shows, multiple times.
Light and sound isn’t a one-man job for Tousignant, who also serves as a tech advisor for stage tech students. He guides up to 10 students in the right direction as far as handling the sound and lighting equipment and gets to know them better in the process.
“I just like doing it,” said Tousignant. “It’s fun to help the kids out.”