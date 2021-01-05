Three Rice County commissioners took the oath of office Tuesday, Jim Purfeerst's first representing District 1. Purfeerst took the seat in November over incumbent Jake Gillen.
District 1 includes three Northfield precincts, the city of Dundas and townships on the county's east.
Commissioner Galen Malecha began his 14th year on the board. He represents much of the city of Northfield. District 5 Commissioner Jeff Docken started his 12th year on the board. His district includes Lonsdale and most of the western Rice County townships.
District Court Judge Karie Anderson administered the oaths to the commissioners and two of three Rice Soil and Water Conservation District Board members elected in November: Tim Little and Mike Ludwig. Richard Cook was unable to attend the meeting.
County Assessor Paul Knutson also took the oath of office.
Docken will serve as the board's chair in 2021, Purfeerst was chosen as vice chair.