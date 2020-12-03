Unexpected repairs for the Medford Fire Department’s newest fire truck have put a major dent on the department’s capital budget for 2020, but the chief is hardly worried.
“We were kind of surprised, but we had no choice in the matter,” said Medford Fire Chief Rick Hager. “It just prevented us from buying some equipment for the future, but we can just carry that in to 2021.”
Truck 9408, a 2005 model the department purchased used two years ago, showed leaking seals on the pump during the annual pump test earlier this year. Hager said initially the repairs to the seals were estimated to cost about $2,400, but the department elected to also replace the alternator and a hose on the foam tank. These initial repairs were set to cost the department about $4,500.
Problems continued to arise however, as it was discovered upon disassembling the pump that the pump impeller had suffered major cracks and the fuel tank was showing signs of a leak. These repairs tacked on another $6,500.
Despite the repairs made thus far, once the pump was reassembled and tested it was determined there was still a leak, therefore requiring the shaft to be completely replaced. This added another $4,500 to the final bill.
Though the total repair cost came in right around $15,500, a large expense for a small department, Hager said the capital budget for 2020 had the money to foot the bill. He also said despite the cancelation of all four of the department’s annual fundraisers, they shouldn’t be behind financially going forward.
“We were disappointed we had to cancel our events, but they are more of PR events anyway that we just like to provide for the community,” Hager said, noting the cancelation of the department’s 5K run, breakfast fundraiser, Straight River street dance, and calendar. “We are disappointed, but hopefully it all returns next year.”
Moving into 2021, the fire department’s budget for equipment repairs has been set at $15,000, though the entire repair services budget for 2021 is set at $69,000.