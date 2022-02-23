Farmington native Jake Cordes has filed to run as a Republican candidate for the new state Senate seat for District 58, created after this year’s redistricting. The district will include northern Rice County.
Cordes, 31, announced his candidacy last week. He said he’s been thinking about running for another seat after serving two terms as Farmington area school board member.
“I have a passion for public service,” Cordes said. “When the new maps came out I took a look and saw that an open State Senate seat is a unique opportunity.”
But first, Cordes said, he had to clear his decision to enter the race with his family, his friends and his finance.
“The time was right,” he said after getting their approval.
Cordes, a 2009 Farmington High School graduate, received a degree in Leadership and Management from the University of St. Thomas three and a half years later.
He worked in corporate America for nearly 11 years, before transitioning last year to work for Finch & Daisy Consulting where he works to grow the business and reinvest into the community.
In addition to his eight years on the Farmington Area School Board, Cordes was a board member of the Farmington Area Education Foundation, Farmington Dew Days Planning Committee, and he was chair of the former House District 58B Republicans. Most recently, Cordes served as president of the Tiger Fan Club.
“His goal in life is to make a difference,” said former Farmington Mayor Todd Larson. “Jake is passionate about the community and the people here.”
Northfield’s current senator in District 20, Sen. Rich Draheim, will live in a different district when the new maps go into effect. He has already announced plans to run in his new District 22.