While state officials work on larger redistricting plans, Rice County officials began talking Tuesday about how to draw local boundaries.
Boundary changes happen after each United States Census. The 2020 numbers show the county gained nearly 3,000 residents between 2010 and 2020, growing from a population of 64,142 to 67,097.
State lawmakers have until Feb. 15 to approve a plan for new state legislative and congressional districts. Democrats and Republicans have each submitted plans.
If they are unable to reach a compromise — seemingly likely — a panel of judges appointed by the state Supreme Court will draw new lines. Lawmakers go back into session Jan. 31.
Once the new state map is published, local governments can begin their work.
Under state law, county commissioners can either reconfirm existing districts or draw new lines if districts don’t meet the requirements of state law.
Property Tax & Elections Director Denise Anderson on Tuesday presented a set of redistricting principles that commissioners will be asked to adopt during their Jan. 25 meeting. County Attorney John Fossum said the principles reflect only what’s required by law.
“We're just agreeing to do what we would be required to do,” he said.
Those nine requirements include:
• Five districts, each with one commissioner
• Boundaries drawn along township, municipal, ward, and precinct lines
• Meeting the population deviation required by the state, which ensures districts have similar populations
• Creating districts that are contiguous and as regular and compact as possible
• Preserving “communities of interest,” areas where people have similar racial, ethnic, geographic, social, or cultural interests
• Not dividing political subdivisions (cities and townships) unless it’s necessary to ensure equal populations or preserve communities of interest
Commissioners cannot draw boundaries that would purposefully deny voting rights based on race or ethnicity. They’re also prohibited from trying to protect or defeat incumbents.
Anderson said she hopes to receive the 2022 map from the Minnesota Secretary of State in April. The city of Faribault has already started working on its plan, she added.
Once the process begins, she said, “It will probably move quite fast.”
Anderson said her office will work with County Administrator Sara Folsted to create a proposed redistricting map. However, she added, anyone can submit a plan.
According to a redistricting guide provided by the Secretary of State’s Office, any voter can also petition the district court to change the county’s new map.
“One option for the court is to appoint a redistricting commission, removing redistricting authority from the county board,” the guide explains.
Anderson said it’s too early to say whether the county will have to make any significant changes to comply with state law.
“We are not sure, as we need the state plan, Faribault’s plan, and Northfield’s plan,” she said. “We are all on hold until we hear from the state.”
The judicial panel has not yet released its redistricting map. After cities and townships set their voting precincts, county officials have 80 days to finalize their plan.