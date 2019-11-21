Dawn Peanasky is a counselor at Faribault High School, available to any student who needs her. But to a couple students in particular, she’s a mentor
“I had heard about the program and thought it would be a great opportunity to get to know some of the students at a deeper level and help them be more successful as they prepare for the greater world,” Peanasky said of a new program called Connections.
Connections is a mentorship program implemented for the first time this year at FHS. The school obtained a grant from the Minnesota Office of Higher Education to fund the program, which has so far connected 65 students to adult mentors to meet with twice a month. The mentors include teachers, paraprofessionals, counselors, liaisons, HealthFinders employees and general community members.
Based on a researched-based model called Check and Connect from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, the goal of Connections is to help students improve in areas like attendance, academics and school connectedness.
“The goal of the mentor is to tap into a student’s internal engagement,” said FHS Assistant Principal Joe Sage, who helped implement the program.
When mentors meet with students one-on-one, for at least 30 minutes at a time, Sage explained the adults check on students’ progress toward the goals they want to achieve, whether it’s to become more involved in school activities or researching potential career paths. Each mentor then submits a snapshot of a student’s progress to the online Connections database, helping the school know how to best help the mentored student succeed.
“I’ve had one meeting with each student, and those conversations are very different than what I have as a counselor,” said Peanasky. “It gives them the opportunity to share with me about their life outside of school, and it’s been positive for both the students and myself. My role is not being a counselor; it’s being a cheerleader for them.”
Brian Coleman, career and equity coordinator, oversees the Connections program and collects data from mentors. Before pairing the 65 students with their mentors, he met with each of them one-on-one to develop their Individualized Learning Plan (ILP), a roadmap for students as they prepare for graduation. The ILPs have provided a baseline conversation for mentors to have with their mentees, said Coleman.
Coleman and Sage recommended the program to most of the students involved in Connections based on a large range of criteria from the grant. But now that the program has caught fire, some students have asked to join.
Before being paired with students, mentors received training from Sage, Coleman and Special Education teacher Stacy Fox.
“The training was outstanding,” said Peanasky. “I really enjoyed it and really learned a lot about the program.”
Just a couple months into the program, Sage said he’s already noticed an increase in attendance and improved academics among participating students. Another large piece of the program, he said, is helping students feel like they’re a part of something.
Thinking about long-term goals, Sage said he’d like the program to provide more opportunities for students to take Post Secondary Education Options (PSEO) classes, visit colleges and ultimately put students on the path of pursuing successful careers after high school. Community Education, the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce, HealthFinders and South Central College are all community partners that have committed to enriching the program.
Added Coleman: “I think we’ll also start to see a greater sense of school pride, a celebration of Faribault High School.”
When students meet the goals they set through Connections, their success is acknowledged over the school’s intercom system. But Sage said their education is rewarding in itself.
“That feeling of accomplishment is priceless,” he said. “They wear it on their faces.”
Peanasky confirmed that her mentees were excited to learn she was their new mentor. They, too, recognize the advantage of having an extra person to talk to.
“I wish we could do it for every student,” said Peanasky. “I think the more support and positive influences kids have, the better off they’ll be.”