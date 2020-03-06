For the last 22 years, Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church has been known for its annual soup luncheon held Fridays during Lent.

community soup luncheon_10.JPG

A sign titled, “Soups On,” directs guests towards the doors that lead down to the church basement. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)

While some guests left the hall soon after eating, many guests stuck around Friday to carry on in conversations with old friends.

community soup luncheon_2.JPG

Crowds of people all ages gather at Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church Friday to enjoy a plethora of homemade soups. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)

Co-chairs of the luncheons are Irene Eiler, Kelly Landsverk and Chris Schiffer.

community soup luncheon_1.JPG

Pictured clockwise, from left, Irene Eiler, Greg Ciesluk, Keith Stoos, Jim Harding and Linda Hellevik. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)

Eiler says on Fridays, there is a crew of at least 50 people who donate their time and help out at the luncheon, adding that they are the “most fantastic crew around.” While a majority of the crew consists of members of Fourth Avenue United Methodist, there are also a few members of the community who join in on the fun.

community soup luncheon_3.JPG

Ray Shultz, left, known as “the milk guy,” poses with Sid Spurgeon at the community soup luncheon Friday. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)
community soup luncheon_6.JPG

Jean Vincent hands over a bowl of broccoli cheddar soup during the soup luncheon. Pictured beside her to the left are Cheryl Keeberger and Linda Hellevik. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)
community soup luncheon_7.JPG

Kirsten Strnad and Marlin Wegner work behind-the-scenes to fold silverware into napkins. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)

The crew takes on many roles — from washing dishes, bussing tables, waiting on tables, serving soups, cooking the soups, serving the desserts, taking money, coordinating take-outs, to folding silverware in napkins.

community soup luncheon_4.JPG

Majean Michel hands Cindy Diessner a piece of dessert at the luncheon on Friday. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)
community soup luncheon_5.JPG

Desserts ranged from pecan pie, chocolate desserts to a blue-ribbon-winning lemon pie made by Elaine Nagel, who makes a lemon pie every week. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)
community soup luncheon.JPG

Jack Luedke, left, and George Smith greet guests as they come down the stairs to the soup luncheon. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)

“It’s a team effort,” said Eiler. “Everybody is important and we change jobs [throughout the day]. We all have such a good time.”

As a way to summarize Eiler’s efforts, Landsverk says “At 92-years-old she runs circles around us.”

community soup luncheon_12.JPG

Shadows from a tree line the street alongside of Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church, located on 219 Fourth Ave. NW in Faribault. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)

This year, Fourth Avenue United Methodist Pastor Greg Ciesluk says they are contributing a part of the church’s proceeds from the luncheons to Rice County Habitat for Humanity. At each luncheon, members of the community are given the opportunity to make a donation directly toward the area nonprofit. Ciesluk says the church will match — up to $2,000 — of the amount received, and donate it to Habitat for Humanity. Offerings received during a community church service held on Good Friday will also be added to the total.

Donna Rae Sheffert, a member of the board of directors for Habitat for Humanity, volunteered her time to help at the luncheon Friday. She says each Friday, depending on their availability, one board member volunteers their time at the luncheon to help out where needed. One thing Sheffert noted about the Habitat for Humanity organization is how helping build homes for families in need is a partnership with both volunteers and the family members, adding that it’s heart-warming to see how the community rallies together.

community soup luncheon_9.JPG

Donna Rae Sheffert stands alongside a Habitat for Humanity sign posted in the church basement. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)

Sheffert, who says it was her first time at luncheon quickly grew fond of the “great community spirit” found within the walls of the church hall as she volunteered her time.

Another first-time guest, Jim Harding was astonished to see how many people filled the tables scattered along the church basement and jokingly asked Ciesluk, “Why only do it during Lent? Why not every month?”

