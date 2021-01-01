A lot can happen in 12 years, and if anyone knows that from a School Board perspective, it’s Jason Engbrecht.
“It’s been such a tremendous experience for me and feel that I’ve been given so many opportunities,” said Engbrecht, who completed his final term on the board Monday, Dec. 14.
The Faribault School Board marked Engbrecht’s first entrance into public service. It was 2008, and he remembers the community experiencing “a lot of turmoil” as the board and teachers at the time had difficulties settling contracts. Teachers had even talked about going on strike.
Engbrecht, who moved to Faribault in 2002 after being hired as a professor at St. Olaf College, realized the district needed to improve its lines of communication. That understanding ignited his interest in running for a seat on the board for the first time. He was elected along with James Wolf and Jerry Robicheau.
“Everything happens pretty slowly on the School Board,” Engbrecht said. “That’s one of the first things I had to learn. One of the biggest issues was that the levy that supported the schools was seriously underfunded in Faribault. We were the lowest in the Big 9 (conference) at that time … That didn’t change overnight.”
Three “big things” come to mind as Engbrecht reflects on the changes that occurred in the district during his 12 years on the board. The first was the passing of the 2013 levy, which had failed the previous year. The levy allowed the district to rehire teachers whose positions had been cut and hire additional specialists and staff positions.
“There’s no question, changing that levy and making sure it’s in line with other districts, that was the biggest thing that’s been achieved while I’ve been on the board,” Engbrecht said. “That was a big deal.”
The seven-period day at Faribault High School, which began this academic year with the passage of another levy in 2019, is another major achievement that comes to mind for Engbrecht. From the time he first ran for School Board, he said he advocated for the restoration of seven periods at FHS. It's hoped the increase will allow students to take more electives and reduce open enrollment, an increasing problem for the district. While the change didn’t occur before his oldest daughter, Abigail, graduated from FHS, his younger daughter, Sarah, is able to experience seven periods as a junior.
Engbrecht also recognizes the steady change in demographics as a significant transition for the school district. While noting that many people of color have lived in Faribault for generations, Engbrecht said a demographic shift happened more dramatically during his time on the School Board, with the school-age population than it has in the general community.
“A few years ago the Faribault Public Schools’ white students became a small minority in the schools, when students of color crossed the 50% threshold,” Engbrecht said. “... I think we still have many people in the community who don’t realize that.”
Engbrecht said this change in demographics has altered the way the board, staff and teachers think about equity and inclusion, and the conversation is ongoing. One of his dreams for the School Board going forward is that more people of color will run for a seat on the board, and be elected, so the board can more accurately represent the district's population.
“I hope we continue to embrace that,” Engbrecht said. “I think we have lots of people on board with that idea, and I hope we can continue to grow in that way.”
Wearing the hats of a School Board member and college professor at the same time offered Engbrecht the unique experience of seeing two perspectives at once. Sitting in the board seat, he understood how his decisions impacted those working directly with students. Now, he said his experience on the board has influenced his approach to his new administration position at St. Olaf.
An opportunity to serve as the associate dean for Natural Science and Mathematics at St. Olaf College is a big reason why Engbrecht decided not to run for re-election. Throughout his career — prior to this administration position — he taught as a physics professor.
“I am thrilled with the current makeup of the board," he said. "I think it still is a really dynamic and committed group of people, so I’m really optimistic of their ability to lead going forward, both at the board level and the staff level. I’m very excited by that.”
During the virtual board meeting Dec. 7, board members and Superintendent Todd Sesker said their farewells to both Engbrecht and Yvette Marthaler, who served on the board for eight years.
“When I first ran for the board, I ran alongside Jason,” Robicheau said. “I did not know who Jason was at the time, but I got to know him and respect what he brings to the board.”
Speaking of Engbrecht and Marthaler, Robicheau said they were both driven by one statement: “Let’s do what’s right for kids.”
Said Sesker of Engbrecht: “You’ve been a positive influence on me and many others because, like Jerry said, you’re here for the right reasons."
Other board members commented on Engbrecht’s thoughtfulness in addressing various topics, his willingness to tackle difficult conversations in a public forum and his leadership abilities.
Engbrecht said he feels privileged to have served on the board with influential community members, among them three former superintendents: Jerry Robicheau, John Currie and Dick Berge. He served as board chair for four years and credited Robicheau with setting an example of making sure all voices are heard.
“I feel like I’ve gotten a lot more from the position than I was ever able to give,” Engbrecht said “… Working with people I’ve had the opportunity to work with has been an experience I could never repay.”