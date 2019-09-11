Four members of a Faribault family face felony drug charges in Rice County District Court after two searches by the local drug task force search uncovered several pounds of marijuana inside their home.
Peter Anthony Roloff, 39, is charged with fourth-degree marijuana sale in a school zone and felony fifth-degree THC oil possession.
Tami Jo Roloff, 38, is charged with third-degree cocaine possession in a school zone, fourth-degree marijuana sale in a school zone and felony fifth-degree THC oil possession.
Jordan Anthony Roloff, 19, is charged with fourth-degree marijuana sale in a school zone and fifth-degree marijuana possession.
Haily Jo Roloff, 18, is charged with gross misdemeanor fifth-degree marijuana wax possession.
Court documents state the drug task force executed a search warrant on the residence Sept. 3, which is in a school zone. Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force agents learned drug dealing was reportedly taking place in the house. It was the second search this year of the northwest Faribault residence. According to Faribault police, a search warrant was executed at the Roloff residence earlier this year. That yielded over 4 pounds of marijuana and small amounts of cocaine and marijuana wax, police said.
During the Sept. 3 search, agents reportedly found a digital scale, six THC oil cartridges and a heat-sealed bag containing 55.93 grams of marijuana in the bedroom of Tami and Peter Roloff. Court documents state a bindle containing 0.6 grams of cocaine was found in Tami’ Roloffs purse.
A search of Jordan Roloff’s room reportedly yielded 280 grams of marijuana. Court documents state two zip bags in the living room entertainment center contained 32.17 grams of marijuana. Small amounts of the drug and assorted drug paraphernalia were found in bags. In Haily Roloff’s bedroom was a piece of wax paper with marijuana residue that field-tested positive for THC along with a glass marijuana “oil rig” used to smoke marijuana wax, according to the criminal complaint.
Three family members have other pending charges in Rice County. In a separate file, Tami Roloff is charged with third-degree amphetamine possession in a school zone, fifth-degree marijuana sale, fifth-degree marijuana wax possession and fifth-degree marijuana possession. Peter Roloff and Jordan Roloff are charged with fifth-degree marijuana sale and fifth-degree marijuana possession.
In other Rice County court reports:
• Renna Jean Dantin, 37, of Faribault, is charged with third-degree methamphetamine possession in a school zone and fifth-degree THC oil possession after allegedly possessing 1 gram of THC oil and a baggie with a white crystal substance that tested positive for meth Sept. 2 in Faribault.
• Anthony Thomas Lonsdale, 43, of Faribault, is charged with two counts of third-degree meth possession in a school zone after allegedly possessing .33 grams of the drug Sept. 4 in a school and park zone in Faribault.
• Kenneth Miguel Vega-Estremera, 35, of Northfield, is charged with two counts of first-degree driving while intoxicated and one count of gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation after Northfield police officers were dispatched at approximately to a Northfield Kwik Trip Sept. 4 on a report of someone slumped over inside a vehicle parked at a gas pump. Vega-Estremera reportedly had a blood alcohol content of .141. Court documents state he has three DWI convictions.
• Jasmyn Taylor Allen, 20, and Dylan James Knott, 22, both of Faribault, are charged with fourth-degree marijuana sale in a park zone, felony fifth-degree THC oil possession, fifth-degree marijuana wax possession and fifth-degree marijuana possession after the drug task force allegedly found 38 grams of marijuana and 38 THC oil cartridges each containing 1.1 grams of the drug during a Sept. 5 search of their Faribault home. Two zip baggies containing more than 6 grams of marijuana wax were reportedly found on the dresser, and three zip baggies of marijuana, weighing more than 8 grams, were also found on the dresser.