Reliance Bank stepped up to make partial or full remote learning in the wake of COVID-19 easier.
Thanks to its sponsorship, over 640 students and teachers at Faribault Middle and Senior High schools have free access to Banzai. Banzai, an award-winning online financial literacy program and content library of articles, calculators and personalizable coaches. These resources are available to students at home or in the classroom via any device that can access the internet.
“Students at Faribault Middle School who are in the Technology & Business 7 class are fortunate to have the opportunity to experience some real-life financial experiences, Lu Ann Giles, business/technology teacher at Faribault Middle School. "Some of these experiences include: paying rent, buying food, paying utilities, making car payments and saving money. They have the chance to learn to budget a paycheck as well. A huge thank you to Reliance Bank for making these opportunities possible.”
"Banzai is a web-based financial literacy program. Kids get their own accounts, and they work through assignments that are based on real life," says Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai.
"But because Reliance Bank is sponsoring it, local schools get it for free. More than ever, it's important that kids develop sound financial skills to prepare them for the real world, and Reliance Bank realizes that and they're doing something about it."
Banzai content builds a foundation of practical knowledge and gives students the tools to create a sound financial future. While students learn, teachers can easily monitor and grade their progress remotely. After finishing Banzai, students will know how to track where their money is and what it’s for, recognize financial trade-offs, build a budget, and more. At a time when many are facing unprecedented financial challenges, these lessons are invaluable. The Banzai resources are available at reliancebank.teachbanzai.com.
Since 2017, Reliance Bank has worked with Banzai to build financial literacy in the Rice County community by investing time, money, industry experience, and a variety of bank resources.
Beyond the Banzai library, Reliance Bank also offers virtual or in-classroom presentations from local experts on timely topics.
Banzai resources are used by over 80,000 teachers across the U.S. The courses align with Minnesota’s state curriculum requirements, making the program a fun way for students to gain vital financial literacy skills.