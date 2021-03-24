After more than a year of negotiations with union representatives, city staff in Medford elected to cease exploring unionizing and give the new administration a “chance to make things right.”
City Clerk Beth Jackson said city staff began initial negotiations to unionize in December 2019. After nearly a year of negotiations between the reps and the city on who could be included in the union, Jackson and two public works employees officially signed up with the Local 49 Union in November.
“The reason we went that way is no secret,” Jackson said. “We have no benefits, and our pay is extremely low compared to many other cities, and honestly, we felt that we weren’t getting anywhere with that administration.”
Since the employees signed on with the union, former City Administrator Andy Welti resigned from his position, and Danny Thomas stepped in as the city’s new mayor, defeating former mayor Lois Nelson in the November election. In February, the city hired Jed Petersen, a former public works employee for the city, to step in as the administrative director of operations — a hybrid of the administrator and public works supervisor jobs that were vacant.
Working with the new administration has been a game changer, according to Jackson, and the employees unanimously agreed to end union negotiations and pull out.
“I have complete faith that they are going to make this an environment where employees are going to want to stay, and the revolving door that is the city of Medford will end,” Jackson said.
During the Medford City Council meeting on Monday, the administration took the first of many future steps in changing the work culture for staff. Petersen presented the 2018 pay equity study for the city, which showed Jackson well below the minimum of what city clerks in comparable towns are making.
“Beth has an associate degree in accounting; she is a Certified Municipal Clerk and a Minnesota Certified Municipal Clerk,” Petersen said. “She is so far below what she should be making with just the minimum of a study that is already three years old.”
According to the 2018 study, the minimum pay for a city clerk or treasurer in comparable cities was $29.36/hour, with an average of $36.22/hour. Jackson was currently making $23.68/hour, roughly $49,000 annually.
The council unanimously agreed to bring Jackson up to the minimum compensation represented in the study, which Jackson said finally puts her at the same wage she was making in 2015 before coming to the city.
“Before this administration, we were only given raises once a year that were only based on reviews, and it was always roughly a 3.5% increase,” Jackson said. "It would have taken me nine years to get to the minimum wage in the study, but that was all you were ever going to get. That is why we really thought the union was the only option we had.”
During the meeting, Councilor Chad Merritt said he would like to see the city figure out a way to provide benefits for their employees to help put an end to a high rate of turnover. According to Thomas, in the last six years, there have been 14 individuals who have left city jobs that realistically they should have been able to retire in. Petersen has been directed to start exploring benefit package options and present something to the council by this fall.
Currently, city staff is offered benefits through Aflac, but those benefits are 100% cost to the employee.
Councilor Chad Langeslag agreed with Merritt, stating that, when looking at the 2018 study, there is a clear trend in comparable cities that Medford is lacking in.
“Cities are either offering good pay and not-so-good benefits, or not great pay but really great benefits,” Langeslag said. “We are offering low pay and no benefits, so that has to change.”
Thomas said he was happy to learn staff had a change of heart with unionizing and that they are trusting the new administration to do what is right.
“I think their change of heart came because of trust and the working relationship we have been able to build, especially since bringing Jed on board,” Thomas said. “They are now willing to sit down with the city and work through any issues and – most importantly – they feel comfortable doing that.”
Since he first stepped into his role as mayor, Thomas has strongly advocated for a strong team approach to running the city between the council, the administration and the staff. He said the only way Medford will reach the goals they have is to lean on their staff and work together.
“We want to get an environment we can all succeed in and that means taking everyone’s input, experience and knowledge,” Thomas said. “We are slowly starting the process and building what we believe is going to be a good team. On Monday night everybody rallied behind Beth because they see her reaching her full potential as a part of the city. We want that for every employee.”
During the meeting, former councilor Marie Sexton and planning and zoning board chair Rich Quiring both spoke in strong support of Jackson receiving a favorable pay increase, stating the clerk is highly adaptable and is crucial to the day-to-day functioning of the city.
“This city can operate before [Jackson] knows what is going on,” Sexton said.
Jackson, who admits the vocal support during the meeting came as a surprise to her, said even though she is the employee being directly impacted at this time that the council is showing good faith that they will continue to work on behalf of the staff.
“As working conditions around here continue to improve and the benefits and pay improve, your employees are going to improve, that’s just how it works,” Jackson said. “It’s not going to happen overnight, but I think they’re definitely showing that they’re going in the right direction.”