Faced with the option of shifting a planned downtown park from north of the viaduct to its south, the City Council decided to punt.
The council in August agreed to ask developers to submit proposals for land the city owns south of the bridge, hoping for residential development but open to other possibilities, including a hotel.
But though the deadline is still a couple weeks away, the city's gotten no interest so far, Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen told the council Tuesday. And when one developer mentioned to city officials that they weren't interested in the south site, but were intrigued by property to the north, City Administrator Tim Murray decided to see where the council stood on a possible switch.
Councilor Tom Spooner was adamant, the level 2.6-acre site near the Virtues Trail needs to become a park as planned.
"I like the park on the north side," he said, adding that throughout the planning and discussions for the newly updated Comprehensive and city vision plans, residents said they wanted to utilize the river and hoped for a downtown water park.
Councilors Jonathan Wood was opposed, saying he doesn't want anything on the north site the size of the apartment building now being built on First Avenue NW next to the Legion. Councilor Sara Caron agreed. And the constant buzzing that the substation on the south side emits wasn't the peaceful place the Comp Plan envisioned for a city park, she said.
That's the problem, said Kuennen. Developers don't like the substation or nearby the power lines either.
Kuennen says she's met with "numerous" seasoned developers who know how to see past superficial flaws when looking at property, but all have so far passed.
Councilor Peter van Sluis noted that some people won't live near power lines, fearing medical complications. He also wondered if part of the south property could become a park with a portion left for redevelopment.
Mayor Kevin Voracek was with the developers.
He called the view on the south "pretty rough" and "questionable," but also said there are people who never open their curtains or blinds to look outside.
The split — uncommon for the council members — got them to agree to wait for the proposals and revisit the decision, if necessary, after the deadline.
Much of the 10-acre south site is the former Lockerby Sheet Metal, which the city bought two years ago. About 1.4 acres of that is still to come under city control. During its Aug. 24 meeting, the council agreed to purchase the VP Online Auctions site at 55 Willow St. for $550,000 (county assessors valued the property at $227,600). The closing is set for later this month.
Following the Lockerby purchase, the city signed an agreement with a developer to construct a 69-unit apartment building on that site. But when the project didn’t secure tax credits from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, the developer pulled out.