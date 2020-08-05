At a second meeting of the city of Faribault’s ad-hoc Committee on Bicycle Routes discussion centered opn just how the city could make it safer and more convenient for local bicyclists to get around town.
A committee to deal with the issue was created May 12, after councilors expressed support for one at the prior week’s work session. It includes Mayor Kevin Voracek, Councilors Jana Viscomi and Elizabeth Cap, and city staff. The committee will meet as needed, producing recommendations for the council to consider. Boosting recreational opportunities for Faribault residents is an important component of the city’s Journey to 2040 Vision.
The Parks, Trails and Open Spaces plan approved last December notes that well-maintained parks provide benefits from improving public health to reducing vehicle emissions to easing downtown Faribault’s parking woes.
Given the limited space available for the construction of off-street bicycle routes, many of the bike routes needed to make Faribault will most likely be on-street. Roads wider than 44 feet are considered particularly amenable to on-street bike routes.
A map from City Engineer Mark Duchene showed that major city thoroughfares tend to vary greatly in width. That could force the city to act strategically as it figures out how to connect key destinations throughout town.
In his report, Duchene also gave the committee a proposed set of priorities. Destinations listed as “Tier 1,” including downtown Faribault, the Community Center and River Bend Nature Center, will be the highest priorities as the city looks to improve access.
“Tier 2” destinations, which include most parks, schools and, somewhat controversially, the Faribo West Mall, will be a somewhat lower priority. Duchene asked council members for feedback on the proposed priorities.
Currently, there’s just one trailhead in the city, at White Sands Dog Park, and just one on-street bicycle route, along Hulett Ave. The Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail provides a well-maintained route to Mankato, while the Mill Towns Trail would connect the city to Northfield once complete. Inside city limits, some 8.4 miles of paved trails connect key points throughout the city. However, many routes are incomplete and councilors have often complained that once a bicyclist reaches the end of one, it can be tricky to figure out where to go next.
Mayor Voracek said it’s time for the city to designate additional routes to provide a comprehensive, easy to access map of its network. Using current technology, the city could post signs with codes that once scanned into a cellphone, would provide a person with their location within the network.
In addition to increasing signage, the city’s Parks, Trails and Open Spaces Plan calls for additional amenities in strategically located areas. The plan further states that trailheads should have amenities including drinking fountains, restrooms, bicycle repair stations and parking areas.
A new route along one of the city’s most important thoroughfares could help to improve the city’s bikeability. By the time it’s complete, the new bike lane along Lyndale Avenue will run from Highland Place on the south side of Faribault to Seventh Street NW.
The northern part of the trail will be the first completed, with the first section of it done this year. That could play a crucial role in helping bicyclists safely and efficiently get from the Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail to downtown.
Rice County Public Health’s Josh Ramaker said that the City Council is absolutely on the right track. By offering additional on-street bike lanes, he said that the council could encourage residents to better themselves and the environment by bicycling.
“Having looked at (the city’s plan), I think they’re doing a great job as far as thinking of ways to make connections,” he said. “You need to think outside of the box, and utilizing existing roads is a good way to do it.”
DuC hene has said that based on feedback from the councilors and mayor, staff will put together an extensive bike-lane plan in the coming weeks. Once it’s complete, residents will be invited to give feedback.
While the plan could provide an appealing vision, finding the funding to make it work could prove more of a challenge. Even under a strong pre-COVID economy, the city found itself cash strapped, with rising personnel costs forcing levy hikes.