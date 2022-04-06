Like Robert Frost, Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas believes good fences make good neighbors — and even more importantly, provide a useful boundary if “neighborly” relations take a turn for the worrisome.
At Tuesday morning’s Rice County Board of Commissioners work session, Thomas spoke about why a fence, even one with a $100,000 or more price tag, would be a sound investment at the future Rice County Public Safety Center.
The board is expected to approve project bids for the center later this spring.
Thomas referenced recent increases in civil unrest that have resulted in the destruction of government property, including at the Brooklyn Center Police Department following the shooting of Daunte Wright in April 2021.
“What was the cost associated with not having a well-established boundary?” Thomas asked. “Brooklyn Center spent $125,000 to have their initial temporary fence put up. I can’t imagine what Hennepin County has spent on temporary fencing.”
Rice County Parks and Facilities Director Matt Verdick presented bids to the commissioners ranging from $91,000 for an 8-foot high but largely decorative fence, $255,000 for a fence that includes some concrete at its base and $330,000 for one that has a concrete base as well as pillars.
The fencing would span 729 feet, leaving a 180-foot opening at the entrance to the Sheriff’s Office.
“The 180-foot opening is much more manageable if we need to prevent people from jeopardizing the safety of others or damaging the building,” Thomas said.
The five commissioners were mostly in agreement with the concept. Debate centered on which model would be most effective and cost-conscious.
“I want something practical here,” Commissioner Jeff Docken said.
Commissioner Galen Malecha said, “I don’t have a problem with a fence if it looks decent.”
However, Commissioner Steve Underdahl initially expressed a measure of skepticism.
“It’s not about the cost of a fence but about the image we portray to the public,” he said.
“It seems in this situation we’re reinforcing an ‘us against them’ attitude by the image a fence puts out there,” he continued.
“And second, if we do it for this facility, why not for the courthouse, why not for this building?”
Underdahl’s concern was refuted by Commissioner Dave Miller.
“I’m okay with the fence,” Miller said. “I don’t see it as us against them. If it were just chain link, I might have a little different opinion of it. But the sheriff’s probably right — a boundary is needed.
“Going forward, it might be the best $100,000 we’ve ever spent,” he added.
Underdahl later said he would go along with a fence. But he posed the hypothetical question about how the board would manage costs if the Public Safety Center project began running over budget.
“Do we keep the fence or cut something else?” asked Underdahl. “We’re looking at something north of a couple hundred thousand.”
But Malecha reassured, “I think there’s ways we can make it work. We can tweak, save a little money, put it off for another year, but I do think the fence is an important part of this project.”
Thomas certainly thinks so.
“We have seen time and time again where counties and cities have thrown money away on security fencing because they either chose not to plan ahead or because the location where they built didn’t allow for a permanent fence,” Thomas said. “I am not asking for a fence made of razor wire, but to establish a boundary so when the time comes to protect the investment the taxpayers have made in the future of their Sheriff’s Office, we are able to effectively perform our duties.”
Building demolition
A second discussion ensued about the North Block project — the array of eight buildings along Faribault’s Fourth Street and First Avenue NW that the county purchased when earlier eyeing a possible downtown expansion of the Sheriff's Office and jail.
With four different concepts and price points presented — maintaining the buildings, having the site saved as green space for future county development, creating a parking lot or demolishing the buildings and working with a developer to establish something new on a portion the property — the commissioners overwhelmingly agreed that demolition, either for the county’s future use or that of a developer, were by far the best and most economical choices.
Demolition of the buildings in either of the two preferred scenarios would cost an estimated $517,000, versus roughly $6.6 million to maintain the buildings or over $1 million to create a parking lot.
Said Commissioner Jim Purfeerst, “After touring those buildings several times, I don’t want to restore and fix them… Our cheapest option is to clean up a downtown mess because the county never intended to keep them when they were purchased.”
Verdick said the next step was to make a request for demolition of the buildings at an upcoming board meeting.