Frank Marzario says the development of housing units on the two floors above his Central Avenue shop includes a garbage disposal system that will attract rodents and cause problems for his business.
However, the project developer and owner of space Marzario leases, Todd Nelson, and at least one Housing and Redevelopment Authority member says those concerns are unwarranted, and not within the city’s authority to address.
Marzario’s concerns, expressed Monday during a HRA meeting, center around Nelson’s ongoing project to convert the upper two floors of the former Masonic Lodge building, 230 Central Ave., into eight units. Marzario, who operates Pawn Minnesota, leases space on the first floor of the building. Once complete, sometime in early 2022, the upper floors will house eight apartments of varying sizes.
‘You are manufacturing problems’
The collection spot, which would be separated from the existing commercial tenants by walls and accessed by doors along Third St. NW, would attract pests and be detrimental to his business and a nearby cafe, according to Marzario. Instead, he wants a dumpster with a wood enclosure to be placed in the parking lot on the west side of the building and away from his leased premises.
“The dumpster will be a breeding ground for bugs, roaches, mice and rats,” Marzario wrote in an email to Faribault Community Development Coordinator Kim Clausen. “It will be placed alongside a pedestrian sidewalk (Third Street NE) that will create foul odors and unsanitary conditions. This planned recessed dumpster will be a garbage site for (the cafe,) eight residential units housing approximately 40-50 residents, and Pawn Minnesota. This will cause the ruin of many businesses. The roaches, bugs, foul odors and unsanitary conditions will manifest into hardship to many.”
Nelson contends rodents won't be able to access the trash collection site because of its sealed enclosure. The city required him to have the trash collection format in place before the council would approve the project.
Faribault Building Official John Rued said Monday that most of Marzario’s complaints are between him and Nelson, not the city. The city’s building code specifically requires recycling and trash collection be provided on-site. Rued noted that placing the recycling and trash collection where Marzario suggested would place it off the property. Rued noted no final payments will be made to Nelson until any of those issues are addressed.
HRA member Jonathan Wood, who is also a council member, told Marzario that contractors such as Nelson have faced challenges during the pandemic in obtaining needed materials in a timely way. Also, he noted that as a Freemason, he is knows that the organization held fundraisers and pancake breakfasts on that same site using only two garbage cans and a recycling container. He views Nelson’s plans as an improvement on that former layout.
“You are manufacturing problems that don’t exist,” Wood told Marzario.
Marzario also called on Nelson to repair and furnish a new ceiling Marzario said was promised to him in April 2020 when Nelson removed layers from his ceiling and altered his lighting and heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. Nelson said the multiple previous layers of the ceiling posed a fire hazard, noting that and the HVAC system are being repaired.