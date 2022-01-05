Ice skating is just one of many winter activities cold weather lovers can participate in for a few months out of the year.
In Faribault, the city's Parks and Recreation department offers both outdoor and indoor skating opportunities.
Open skate at the Faribault Ice Arena is one of Parks and Rec's longest-standing programs, and one of the most well-liked family-friendly events, according to its site. Chad Barman, the Parks and Rec adult recreation supervisor, said staff has held open skate at the arena since about 1997 to 1998, and it is offered from October to the first weekend in March.
Barman, who oversees staff each day that open skate is offered at the ice arena, said the indoor facility offers a controlled-temperature setting, something ideal for Minnesotans when below freezing temperatures make an appearance.
"We were able to offer a guaranteed opportunity for people to skate," said Barman of last weekend's temperatures. "… We have a lot of younger families that come in on Saturdays during our slower times. It's a great situation for families to get their kids going."
Shanda Cunniff, part-time Parks and Rec staff member, supervises the ice arena during open skate opportunities. She said open skate is a nice benefit for the Faribault community, and it's a good opportunity for beginners and those without equipment.
"It's nice to be able to rent skates and learn how to skate there," said Cunniff of the ice arena. "We've even had 12-, 14- and 16-year-olds who haven't skated before come in and learn. It's a place to be warm, and the ice is nice and smooth. Outside, it can get a little bumpy, but when you're just learning, it's nice to have a nice piece of ice."
An avid ice skater herself, and a substitute teacher at Roosevelt Elementary and McKinley Early Childhood Center, Cunniff particularly enjoys visiting with and seeing the middle school students she once worked with as they come in.
"I like working with kids and the community," said Cunniff. "I like to ice skate, too, so I sometimes skate with them when I'm working."
She also enjoys working with the high school staff who help out during open skate, and getting to know them better. Cunniff even recalls recognizing some of the high school students from her substitute classes back in elementary school.
The Jefferson Warming House opened for the season on Jan. 2, and Barman says the hours range from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Since it's at a community park, Barman said there is no fee, but skate rentals are not available there, though skate assists are available at both Jefferson and the ice arena. A small rink near Crooked Pint has also been created by the Parks and Rec staff, but that rink is not managed or staffed by the department.
Those looking to take a spin on the ice at the arena can expect to pay a fee of $5 per person or $18 per family. A punch card is also offered, with 14 punches for $49.39. Skate rentals are available for $3. Open skate times are from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays and from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sundays.