Even with a mask on, Kanko Akapovi couldn't hide her excitement.
The bubbly University of Minnesota Extension SNAP Ed Educator for Rice County kept kids and parents engaged Saturday, testing their knowledge about nutrition and sharing samples, particularly of a special no-salt spice blend that she said was tasty and reduces salt intake.
Her booth at the Faribault Farmers Market's annual Family Day, held in the city's Central Park, wasn't the only one offering information on attaining and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Rice County Public Health, Allina Health, Faribault Youth Investment, Northfield Hospital and Clinics and the Community Action Center, which operates the Faribault food shelf, were among the organizations with representatives on hand.
Allina again offered its Power of Produce (PoP) in which kids 4-12 and older adults received a $2 token to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables, helping them to make healthy food choices.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a healthy diet "can reduce the risk of major chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, osteoporosis and some cancers." It encourages a healthful diet — one that focuses on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fat-free and low-fat dairy products, and seafood.
Of course, there were plenty of edibles at the market: tomatoes, beans, peppers and squash. Corn and pumpkins were the most popular items at River View Farm booth, said Scott Johnston who farms with his brother Mike.
People couldn't get enough of their corn, said a confident Johnston, who, when asked, would only say it was "sweet corn."
This summer's drought stunted a lot of local corn, keeping it from growing to a decent size, but not at River View. The Faribault area farm dealt with the drought just like everyone else, but its use of drip tape to irrigate their fields and the way it plants in stages, kept the ears plenty big and the corn coming in, even late in the season, said Johnston.
Medford Creek Natural Apiaries offered its array of products — from maple syrup and lotions to raw and infused honey. There were plenty of baked goods — including cookies, hand pies and galettes — crafts of all kinds and even a few painted pumpkins whose colorful faces could help but bring a smile.
The Faribault Farmers Market is held 1:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays through September, and 7 a.m.-noon through October. The Cannon Valley Farmers Market will back this fall. Its first date this season is from noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Faribo West Mall. Find more at cannonvalleygrown.org.