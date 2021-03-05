In one week of February, Minnesota state troopers cited 17 drivers for going more than 100 mph. As of Thursday, troopers have cited 132 drivers for going 100 mph or more since the beginning of the year, nearly doubling the numbers at this time in 2020.
“It has become a big problem,” said Investigator Kari Woltman with the Steele County Sheriff’s Office, serving as the county’s Toward Zero Deaths coordinator. “With Highway 14 and Interstate 35 going right through our area we are having a lot of 100 speeds coming through.”
The problem of people traveling at excessive speeds has been increasing since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and Woltman believes the two are absolutely related. During many of their traffic stops that result in a speeding citation, Woltman said they often hear the excuse that no one else was on the road. Just north in Rice County, Toward Zero Deaths Coordinator Kathy Cooper wholeheartedly agrees.
“The road is wide open and people have been cooped up for so long,” Cooper said. “People are getting out there on the road and speeding simply because they can.”
Both Cooper and Woltman say, however, that regardless of a person’s perception of how many other drivers may be on the road speeding at such extreme rates remains highly dangerous and a threat to public safety. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, there have been 50 traffic fatalities in the state since the beginning of the year, 17 of which were speed-related. In 2020, primary reports are showing that 120 motorists died in speed-related crashes – the most since 2008 when the number came in at 125.
Due to the alarming rates and concerning statistics by only the first week of March, the DPS Office of Traffic Safety is working in collaboration with the Minnesota health and transportation departments to implement extra enforcement and a public outreach campaign. The three state agencies are the anchoring partners of the Toward Zero Deaths – or TZD – coalition which Woltman and Cooper head up in their respective counties. The TZD coalition works to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and deaths on Minnesota roads.
“We’re taking a multi-agency, concerted effort with law enforcement and traffic safety partners statewide because speeding is the one bad decision that makes every other driving mistake worse,” said Mike Hanson, director of the Office of Traffic Safety. “Too often we see crashes from distracted or impaired driving where speed turns a minor crash into a fatal or life-changing event for those involved. We all need to drive smart by going the speed limit or driving to the conditions of the road, especially in the winter. If we all do our part, we can get home safely to our families at the end of the day.”
Hanson’s office is coordinating the campaign with initial funding of $1 million from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The effort will include the State Patrol, police and sheriff departments across the state. Woltman said Steele County is already working in collaboration with State Patrol to add extra patrol on roadways, hoping that their presence will be a preventative measure.
“What we’re trying to do is get the message out there that law enforcement is going to be out on the roads stopping speeders,” Woltman said. “It has become such a problem lately that we need that extra enforcement to get people to slow down and just drive the speed limit, so you’re going to start noticing some saturation along with State Patrol.”
Woltman said one of the most frustrating parts of this recent trend has been that the perception of fewer drivers on the road is no longer true.
“A lot of people have been staying home for so long that once they get out, I believe they think everyone else is home so there is less risk, but that is the opposite from the truth,” Woltman said. “There are more people out on the roads just looking for something to do or somewhere to go now that we’re opening up a little bit. The weather is nice, more people are out, schools are opening up, all of that leads to more people on the roadway and more of a reason for people to slow down.”
When it comes down to the very real risks of driving at excessive speeds, Cooper said it doesn’t matter if it’s a multi-vehicle crash or a solo rollover – chances of survival are drastically decreased. In a rollover, for example, Cooper said driving at speeds of 100 mph or greater will result in the doors of a vehicle being ripped off due to the volatile speed, leaving the driver and any potential passengers more exposed.
“The faster you’re going the more severe the injuries in a crash – that’s just physics,” Cooper said. “This is dangerous and has real consequences. It’s not just a fine and it’s not just a fear. You are playing Russian roulette when you drive that fast.”
The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is also collaborating with the State Patrol on extra enforcement along the roadways when they have the time and availability.