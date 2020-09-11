With roots in the city going back more than 50 years, the Daikin Applied plant on Faribault’s north side has been a staple of the local economy long before it was owned by the Japanese company.
Since purchasing McQuay International in 2006, Daikin has only redoubled investment in the Faribault plant. That’s helped the company, a commercial HVAC manufacturer, snag its latest honor — a nomination for Business of the Year from the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.
Once a $40 million expansion project is complete, an additional 130 jobs will come to a second plant in Faribault. That’s in addition to the 567 jobs currently at the 24th Street plant, according to a 2018 company report.
“The investment level that Daikin has made in the community, and their commitment to build a second plant speaks volumes to their belief in our community and workforce,” said Faribault Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen.
Daikin is particularly well respected by other local businesses because it has been a key driver in opening the door to increased investment Foreign Direct Investment, particularly from Japan. Across the state, more than 120,000 jobs are supported by FDI.
Joining Daikin in making sizable investments in Faribault have been three other international companies: French-based Saint-Gobain, owners of SageGlass, Mexican-based La Costeña, owners of Faribault Foods, and Aldi, a German based-discount supermarket chain. Traditionally, FDI has been concentrated on the coasts, with some investment in major metropolitan areas such as the Twin Cities. In greater Minnesota, Faribault’s success story is a rarity, though the city benefits from proximity and ease of access to the Twin Cities.
Strong ties between Faribault and Japan specifically have also been built thanks to Daikin’s investment. Last February, Japanese Consul General Naoki Ito visited Faribault and offered warm praise for both the city and Daikin’s facility.
Subsequently, local business, civic and elected leaders traveled to Japan twice with support from the Japan Foundation, enabling the city to raise its profile and spurring hopes that other companies could look at Faribault as a potential site for investment.
Kuennen said Daikin’s investment has come with a full commitment to the community. That has included a strong effort to help interested Faribault youth transition into a high quality job at the plant, with help from Faribault High School and South Central College.
“Based on my conversations with Daikin and their Japanese leadership, when they select a community for investment, their intention is to fully be part of the community, not just to have a facility there,” she said.
As an essential business, Daikin has remained in operation during the pandemic. Will Fort, who serves as vice president and general manager of operations at Daikin’s Minnesota plants, said that employees have stepped up to the plate.
Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson noted that even before the pandemic hit, Daikin paid careful attention to its employees health and well being, helping them to deal with the physical rigors of their job like professional athletes.
Amid the pandemic, Daikin has worked to implement rigorous safety procedures including mandatory use of face masks, rigorous adherence to social distancing and quarantining employees when necessary, enabling the company to avoid major shutdowns.
According to Fort, thanks to the tireless efforts of employees, the company has managed to produce approximately 150 machines that are now in use at hospitals and care facilities, providing crucial comfort for caregivers and the sick alike.
“Their dedication and efforts have been more important than ever,” he said.